Watch Tool play a bunch of rarities for the first time in 20 years, plus a Black Sabbath cover, during New Zealand shows over the weekend

Tool played two rarities-stacked shows in Auckland, New Zealand over the weekend.

On November 22 and 23, the progressive metal luminaries took the stage at Spark Arena and pulled out a bunch of long-untouched songs from 1993 debut album Undertow, 1996’s Ænima and 2006’s 10,000 Days, four of which hadn’t been performed in more than 20 years.

The rarities on night one were Lost Keys (Blame Hofmann), unplayed since 2009; Disposition and H., unplayed since 2002; and Crawl Away, unplayed since 1998. On night two, they dusted off Intension for the first time since 2014 and Prison Sex for the first time since 2002.

As well as deep cuts, the band performed their cover of Black Sabbath’s Hand Of Doom on both nights. The only other time they’d performed the 1970 heavy metal song, originally heard on Sabbath’s seminal second album Paranoid, was at Ozzy Osbourne’s retirement concert Back To The Beginning in Birmingham in July.

Watch live footage of the rare songs’ performances below.

The Spark Arena shows kicked off Tool’s tour of New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Hawaii, which continues with two dates in Adelaide on November 28 and 29. The band haven’t performed in New Zealand or Australia since February 2020. They were last in Japan in 2013 and haven’t played Hawaii since 2011.

Tool’s last album was 2019’s Fear Inoculum, which ended a 13-year dry spell following the release of 10,000 Days. Between tour dates, the four-piece have been jamming material for their next album, as guitarist Adam Jones revealed in August.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The three of us have been jamming,” he told Loudwire Nights. “I don’t know if you go, ‘Oh, the writing process has started,’ [because] it’s always there. Between preparing for an upcoming tour or whatever we’re doing, there’s points where someone goes, ‘Oh, I got this and I got this.’ But I think we’re going to dive deep soon.”

Though new Tool music seems to be a while away, one of vocalist Maynard James Keenan’s other bands, Puscifer, have announced a new album for 2026. Normal Isn’t will be the avant-garde rockers’ first full-length since 2020 and is due out on February 6. The band also have a number of tour dates booked for the spring.

TOOL Perform ‘Prison Sex’ After 22 Years! | Live in Auckland 2025 - YouTube Watch On

TOOL Bring Back ‘H.’ After 22 Years! | Live in Auckland 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Tool Ozzy tribute - ( Cover ) Sabbath's Hand Of Doom live akl nz 🇳🇿 - YouTube Watch On