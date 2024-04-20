Maynard James Keenan's plans for the next 18 months? Wine, fried chicken and new songs for Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer

Fans have become accustomed to waiting for new Tool albums, but frontman Maynard James Keenan says he'll be writing new songs for all three of his bands in the next 18 months.

Tool's fifth album Fear Inoculum was finally released a full 13 years after 2006's 10,000 Days. And the prog metal giants are often pushed to reveal where they are at in terms of writing new music.

Singer Keenan may have some good news on that front, telling Revolver that he'll write new music in the next 18 months – for Tool as well as his other bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer.

He's currently on the road for the Sessanta tour featuring A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and his friends Primus. Sessanta, which has also spawned a split EP with new music from all three bands, is in celebration of Keenan's 60th birthday.

Before he picks up the pen, he's got some winemaking to attend to as well as a new fried chicken restaurant.

Keenan says: "I've got three bands that need to write songs, so I'm going to be doing that. But I'm also expanding out in Arizona, opening up a fried chicken place in Cottonwood.

"When it comes to winemaking and growing our own grapes, we're planting vineyards and strapping in for four or five years of waiting to see what's going to happen there. That's the one that takes the most planning and patience.

"But other than that, the path is kind of laid out for you. I'm a singer, I've got to write songs. That's what I do. So the next year and a half to me is writing songs I've got to write."

