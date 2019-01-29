Are Tool preparing to announce some big news?

Earlier this week, Tool drummer Danny Carey said that the band’s long-awaited new album should be out in mid-April.

They officially began recording the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days in March last year with producer Joe Baresi, with frontman Maynard James Keenan later comparing the gestation period to Guns N’ Roses last album Chinese Democracy.

But the wheels are now in motion and it would appear that the Tool machine is gathering pace – as the band’s website has been updated to show an animation of a rotating, mechanical skeleton which morphs into a weird, breathing skull.

Could it be an album announcement? Maybe they're finally about to reveal that their back catalogue is coming to streaming services – something that first came to light in March 2017 – or perhaps they're just doing a bit of housekeeping to start 2019. We shall see.

Along with the album, Tool are also preparing to embark on a European tour, which will include a headline slot the UK’s Download festival.

Tool 2019 European tour

Jun 02: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 04: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 05: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Jun 07: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 09: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 11: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 13: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 16: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 25: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 28: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jun 30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 02: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal