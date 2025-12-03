The story of Def Leppard is truly a tale of rock legend: It's a story of stratospheric highs, crashing lows, and ultimately, more than one triumph over adversity.

Formed in Sheffield in 1977 as Atomic Mass, the band had one goal: to be the biggest in the world. So they came up with a blueprint that was simple and ambitious: Queen meets AC/DC.

From these plans, Def Leppard constructed a hard-rocking but melodic sound that immediately set them apart from both the snotty punk scene and the rapidly approaching NWOBHM movement.

Following their 1980 debut, On Through the Night, they hooked up with super producer Mutt Lange for High 'N' Dry and found their sonic signature. But it was 1983's monstrously successful Pyromania that catapulted them to US superstardom, driven by classics like Photograph, Rock Of Ages, Foolin' and Too Late For Love.

Then came the dark days. On the last day of 1984, drummer Rick Allen tragically lost his left arm in a car accident. It was a moment of trauma that might have finished the band, but his defiant comeback with an electronic kit was followed by 1987's Hysteria, a monstrous success that sold over 20 million copies and spawned an unholy number of hit singles.

More tragedy struck with the tragic death of guitarist Steve Clark in 1991. Again, the band persevered, bringing in Vivian Campbell to complete a lineup that's now been in place for more than 30 years.

Def Leppard are survivors, and while they might not sell albums in the numbers they used to (does anyone?), they've negotiated a successful path towards elder statesmanship and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Now we've told you everything we know about Def Leppard, it's time to find out how much you know. Take our quiz below, and let us know how you got on in the comments.