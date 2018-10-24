Tool announce 2019 European tour

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s announcement that they’ll headline the UK’s Download festival next year, Tool have now confirmed further European shows for next summer.

Maynard James Keenan and co will kick off the run at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on June 2 and wrap up with a performance at the Altice Arena in Lisbon on July 2.

Along with the arena dates, Tool will also play several other festivals during the trip.

Find a full list of Tool’s 2019 tour dates below.

Tool have been working on the highly anticipated follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days, which is expected to arrive in 2019.

Vocalist Keenan gave an update on Twitter back in September, saying: “Update. Scratch vox tracked a while ago. Adam Jones deep in guitars now. Final vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-adjust. Long way to go but much closer. #Tool #2019.”

In April, Keenan also spoke to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on his Beats 1 show It’s Electric where he addressed the delay in getting the album done.

With so many dates planned for next summer, could the live shows tie in with a possible album release? We can only hope.

Tool 2019 European tour

Jun 02: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 04: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 05: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Jun 07: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 09: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 11: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 13: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 16: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 25: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 28: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jun 30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 02: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal