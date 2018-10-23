Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool to headline Download UK 2019

Organisers of the UK’s Download festival have announced the three headliners for next year’s event… and it’s going to be massive.

Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool have landed the headline spots at the festival, which will take place at Donington Park on the weekend of June 14-16, 2019.

And that’s not all. Along with the trio, the first wave of other artists has also been revealed.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Whitesnake, Rob Zombie, Trivium, Amon Amarth, Carcass, Delain, Die Antwoord, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Opeth, Power Trip, Reel Big Fish, Skindred, Starset, Tesla, The Amity Affliction and Underoath will all play at next year’s bash, too.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday (October 25) at 2018 prices until November 6.

Def Leppard will play the whole of their Hysteria album, with frontman Joe Elliott saying: “We are delighted to be going back to headline Download in 2019!

“The festival has a very special place in our hearts and it’s such a great place to play. We will be playing Hysteria in full – yes, in full – plus a load more of the hits, and we are going to put on a very special show for our UK fans.

“Can’t wait to see you all there!”

Download’s Andy Copping adds: “We’re incredibly excited to announce three legends as Download 2019 headliners.

“It’s not quite been 10,000 Days since we have been able to indulge in one of our favourite alt-rock bands, but after 13 years, I am thrilled to announce Tool are finally making their long-awaited return to Download.

“Renowned for being one of the best live bands on the planet due to their one-of-a-kind performances, Slipknot are an incredible addition to the main stage.

“Last but not least, I am honoured to welcome true rock’n’roll legends Def Leppard to Download who bring with them a UK exclusive chance to see Hysteria played in full.”

For ticket details and further information, check out or Download 2019 hub page.