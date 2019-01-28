Tool’s Danny Carey says new album to be released in April

Tool’s Danny Carey has said that the band’s much-anticipated new album will be out mid-April.
The drummer was speaking to a fan at Californian music industry conference NAMM. A video shows him apparently letting slip with the release date, adding: “That’s the plan, anyway.”
The prog-metal band began recording the as-yet-untitled follow up to 2006’s 10,000 Days in March 2018 with engineer Joe Baresi.
Earlier in January 2018, singer Maynard James Keenan revealed that he has recorded his vocals “months ago”.
Update- Final vocals tracked MONTHS ago. Then U.S.-UK-Euro run w #APC. If Tool all inst are tracked, long process of Mixing now. Meanwhile write/film/track w @puscifer for #puscifer2020 & troll the band FBs with wine posts. #funnyshit #whileyouwerewhiningiwasworkingJanuary 4, 2019
Tool will headline several US and European festivals this summer, including Download Festival on Sunday June 16.
Tool 2019 US/European tour
May 05: Welcome Rockville Festival, Jacksonville, USA
May 11: Epicenter Festival, Rockingham, USA
May 19: Chicago Open Air Festiva, Bridgeway, USA
Jun 02: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 04: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 05: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria
Jun 07: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 09: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 11: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 13: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 16: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 25: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 28: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jun 30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jul 02: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal