Tool’s Danny Carey says new album to be released in April

Tool’s Danny Carey has said that the band’s much-anticipated new album will be out mid-April.

The drummer was speaking to a fan at Californian music industry conference NAMM. A video shows him apparently letting slip with the release date, adding: “That’s the plan, anyway.”

The prog-metal band began recording the as-yet-untitled follow up to 2006’s 10,000 Days in March 2018 with engineer Joe Baresi.

Earlier in January 2018, singer Maynard James Keenan revealed that he has recorded his vocals “months ago”.

Update- Final vocals tracked MONTHS ago. Then U.S.-UK-Euro run w #APC. If Tool all inst are tracked, long process of Mixing now. Meanwhile write/film/track w @puscifer for #puscifer2020 & troll the band FBs with wine posts. #funnyshit #whileyouwerewhiningiwasworkingJanuary 4, 2019

Tool will headline several US and European festivals this summer, including Download Festival on Sunday June 16.

Tool 2019 US/European tour

May 05: Welcome Rockville Festival, Jacksonville, USA

May 11: Epicenter Festival, Rockingham, USA

May 19: Chicago Open Air Festiva, Bridgeway, USA

Jun 02: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 04: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 05: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Jun 07: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 09: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 11: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 13: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 16: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 25: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 28: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jun 30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 02: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal