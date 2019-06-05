Watch Tool play new tracks Descending and Invincible live in Berlin

Tool kicked off their European tour in Berlin earlier this week and delivered a 13-song set packed with fan favourites.

Maynard James Keenan and co also dropped their two new tracks Descending and Invincible into the set, which they debuted at last month’s Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fan-filmed footage of the first European performances of the songs have now been uploaded to YouTube giving fans a taste of Tool’s new material.

Check out both clips below.

Descending has featured in Tool’s live sets for several years and was first played in Toronto back in 2012. However, last month’s Welcome To Rockville show was the first with vocals from Keenan.

Tool’s long-awaited new studio album and follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days will be released on August 30.

Tool’s next European show will be an appearance at Germany’s Rock Im Park on Friday, while the band are also gearing up to headline the UK’s Download festival on June 16.