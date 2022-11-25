Save up to 50% in the big Bose Black Friday sale

The big sales weekend is continuing with some brilliant Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals and Black Friday wireless headphone deals - but if you’re looking for something specifically Bose-shaped then you’re in luck, as Bose (opens in new tab) on both sides of the Atlantic are holding their very own cyber sale.

A couple of products immediately caught our eye: First was in the US, where the audio giant are selling the hugely popular Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $249 (opens in new tab), that’s down from the regular price of $329.

And if you’re based in the UK, you can grab the S1 Pro System Bluetooth speaker for £339.95 (opens in new tab) - down from £499. That’s a price drop of almost £160!

Bose on both sides of the Atlantic are holding their very own Black Friday sale, with up to 50% off on the US store and over 35% on the UK site. Headphones, speakers and sound systems are all discounted.

When it comes to audio, Bose certainly know their stuff - after all, they’ve been around since 1964 and are known for their quality home audio equipment. The American company’s Black Friday sale has seen them knock a heap of cash from some of their best-loved products such as the Bose Sport Open earbuds, which have been reduced from $199 to $119 (opens in new tab). What’s different about these headphones? Well, they don’t actually go in your ears - instead they use Bose OpenAudio to deliver quality sound. These are a great option if you’re active outdoors and the experience feels totally natural.

Ever tried audio sunglasses? Well with the Bose Frames Tempo down from $249 to $124.50 (opens in new tab), now might be a great time to do just that. Again, these use Bose OpenAudio and two speakers to fill your ears with sound. They have a lightweight frame for comfort and we think they look pretty good too.

Meanwhile in the UK, Bose have cut the price of their popular Bose Sport Earbuds, taking them down from £179.95 to £109.95 (opens in new tab). They’ll fit your ears securely and are comfortable for long listening sessions. This Black Friday offer covers three colour variations: Triple Black, Glacier White and Baltic Blue.

Finally, if you’re on the hunt for a Bluetooth speaker, then how about this SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker bundle. Buy two and you’ll save 17% - that’s down from £239.90 to £199.90 (opens in new tab). They have an IP67 rating meaning they’re dustproof and waterproof, will give you six hours playback on a single charge and there’s also a nice choice of speaker colours too: Black, Bright Orange, Midnight Blue, Stone Blue and White Smoke.

