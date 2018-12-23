Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Twenty Three with Marillion

Two days to go until the big day. Hope you've done your Christmas shopping and are relaxing with your feet up. Join Prog Magazine as we celebrate December and Christmas by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.

Today it's Marillion and their take on Shchedryk, the Ukranian folk chant, more popularly known as The Carol Of The Bells. Marillion released this as a single in 2013 and later included it on their own Christmas compilation A Collection Of Recycled Gifts, which you can still pick up from the band's bandcamp page.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings.

You can catch up with our previous Advent choices here.

Day Twenty Two - Jade Warrior

Day Twenty One - Chris Squire & Alan White

Day Twenty - Mike Oldfield

Day Nineteen - Kate Bush

Day Eighteen - Can

Day Seventeen - Jethro Tull

Day Sixteen - Big Big Train

Day Fifteen - Keith Emerson

Day Fourteen - King Crimson

Day Thirteen - Alex Lifeson

Day Twelve - Rick Wakeman

Day Eleven - Nightwish

Day Ten - Genesis

Day Nine - John Wetton

Day Eight - Camel

Day Seven - Heather Findlay

Day Six - Steeleye Span

Day Five - Procol Harum

Day Four - Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Day Three - Moody Blues

Day Two - Gandalf's Fist

Day One - Jon Anderson