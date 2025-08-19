Babymetal become the first Japanese group to get a Top 10 in the US

Babymetal have made history by becoming the first "all-Japanese" band to enter the Top 10 of the US Billboard 200 with new album Metal Forth.

Their fifth full-length album, Metal Forth features a stacked line-up of guest collaborators including Spiritbox, Electric Callboy, Bloodywood, Poppy and Slaughter To Prevail. Although the release was originally set for June 13, it was delayed until August 8.

The decision appears to have paid off, however as the album has enjoyed some of the highest international chart positions of the band's career, including a number 9 spot on the Billboard 200 and Top 10 spots in both Germany and Austria.

Reflecting on the milestone, the band posted a statement on social media.

"Thank you so much for your support on our new album Metal Forth around the world!" They wrote. "We hope you enjoy it! Our music & career are evolving globally, and we are moving forward with 'Beyond HEAVY METAL.' Our journey continues, and we can't wait to see you at Babymetal shows in your city and your country."

Their first release for Capitol Records, Metal Forth also marked the official recording debut of Momometal, who had been performing with the band since 2019 but didn't officially join until April 2023.

Speaking to Metal Hammer for a cover feature earlier this year, Moametal explained how Momometal's unclean vocals had become an important new tool on their latest record.

“Since this is our first album as the new Babymetal, Momometal really gave it her all,” Moametal explained. “I think her death growls have become a new weapon for us on this album. You can hear her growls not just on Ratatata, but also sprinkled throughout songs like Algorism and KxAxWxAxIxI. I also feel that Momometal’s voice blends really well with the Vocaloid-style effects, bringing a fresh nuance to our sound.”

In the 15 years since they first formed, the Japanese group have certainly not shied away from making big waves. First going viral with Gimme Chocolate!! in 2015, they quickly became a metal phenomenon, collaborating with artists like Bring Me The Horizon and Sabaton.

Earlier this year, they also made history as the first Japanese group to headline - and sell out - London's 20,000 capacity O2 Arena, their biggest UK headline show to date.

The band are currently on tour in Asia and will return to North America to play their biggest US show to date at California's Intuit Dome on November 1. For the full list of tour dates, visit their official website.