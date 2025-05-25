“I was a budding arsonist – I tried to recreate the cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here by setting fire to my mate’s back”: The prog world of Nightwish’s Troy Donockley

In 2019 Nightwish and Auri multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley presented a glimpse of his prog world, including his favourite songs, albums, venues and more.

Where’s home?

I live in a tiny little village in north Yorkshire.

Earliest prog memory?

Sitting in a darkened room with my dad when I was about 10, listening to Rick Wakeman’s Journey To The Centre Of The Earth.

First prog album you bought?

My very first album was actually the soundtrack to Jaws, closely followed by The Dark Side Of The Moon.

And the last?

Fordlandia by Jóhann Jóhannsson. He was known for composing music for films like Arrival and Sicario, but this is a concept album he made in 2008.

First prog gig?

Pink Floyd’s The Wall tour at Earl’s Court in 1980. I’d just turned 16 and it completely rearranged my consciousness, and put me on the road that I’m still trundling along.

And the latest?

The Steve Hillage Band in Glasgow, just before Christmas. It was a bleak night and the venue was small, but he was great.

Newest prog discovery?

The Russian duo Iamthemorning. I actually bought Lighthouse after hearing a track on a CD on the cover of Prog.

Guilty musical pleasure?

I’ve been known to dance around to Cannibal Corpse and to Baccara’s Yes Sir, I Can Boogie – but only when I’m not in my right mind!

Your specialist subject on Mastermind?

The films of Laurel And Hardy, 1929 to 1940.

Mike Oldfield turned my brain into a 100 watt lightbulb… he totally blew my sockets

Favourite prog venue?

To see a show, Pocklington Arts Centre – a lovely up-and-coming venue in York. To play, Wembley Arena. I played there with Nightwish a few years ago and realised a childhood dream by saying, ‘Good evening, Wembley!’

Your prog hero?

Mike Oldfield. He turned my brain into a 100 watt lightbulb when I was a kid. Hergest Ridge and Ommadawn totally blew my sockets.

Outside of music what are you into?

Close-up magic has been a passion of mine since I was a kid. And baking – I bake all our bread in our house. I’m deadly serious about it. I have a proving cabinet!

Ever had a prog date?

Yes. I met my wife when she was playing baritone sax in a psychedelic folk-fusion band at a free festival near Carlisle in 1985. She then led me by the hand to this really weird tent to marvel at Hawkwind.

Who do you call in the prog community for a good night out?

My dear old friend Bryan Josh from Mostly Autumn. When we’re both in the mood we tend to reach bacchanalian heights of rare power!

What’s the most important piece of prog music?

It can only be Awaken by Yes. Nothing comes close as a genre-defining piece, it really is preternaturally brilliant.

Which prog muso would you most like to work with?

Andy Latimer from Camel. I’d love to do a duet with him on guitar and me on Uilleann pipes. I think we’d fit perfectly. I hope he reads this!

Which proggy album gets you in a good mood?

Free Hand by Gentle Giant. It’s wild, terrifying and joyous at the same time. My favourite Gentle Giant album.

Your favourite prog album cover?

Wish You Were Here. I had posters of it all over my bedroom, but I was also a budding arsonist at the time. I once tried to recreate it by setting fire to my mate’s back. He didn’t go up though; I probably wouldn’t be talking to you now if he had!