BBC explains why it pulled Ozzy Osbourne documentary

The BBC has explained its decision not to air Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, its one-hour film about Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's return to the UK this year after more than two decades in Los Angeles.

The hour-long film, which was originally planned as a fly-on-the-wall, 10-part series about the family's permanent move to Buckinghamshire, was condensed into a single one-hour film as Ozzy's health deteriorated.

The film was originally set to be broadcast at 9pm on BBC One last night (Monday, August 18), less than a month after Ozzy's death, but was pulled hours before transmission without explanation.

Now the Beeb has made a statement, saying, "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new transmission date will be confirmed shortly."

The broadcaster originally described Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home as "a moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy’s life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

"Filmed over three years, it captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health."

At the weekend, Aston Villa FC paid tribute to Ozzy before their home game against Newcastle United at Villa Park. A video tribute followed the players’ warm-up, and the teams walked out to footage of Ozzy performing Crazy Train at the Back To The Beginning show.