It's in the trees. It's coming! We celebrate 40 years of Kate Bush's Hounds Of Love on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now

The brand new issue of Prog Magazine is on sale now, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kate Bush's fifth album, Hounds Of Love, on the cover...

An almost perfect blend of progressive pop and progressive rock, the hugely successful singles on one side are counterpointed by the wonderful The Ninth Wave suite on the other. We tell the story of the album that made Kate a global phenomenon and look at the impact it had on musicians of today, while photographer Guido Harari draws back the curtain on the promotional photos he took of Kate at the time.

We pay tribute to Strawbs founder Dave Cousins, who sadly passed away last month, and we also look at how Mike Oldfield followed up the massive success of Tubular Bells with Hergest Ridge, which has a new anniversary reissue out. We also speak to Peter Giles about his time in King Crimson and more, discuss Steve Rothery and Thorsten Quaeschning’s new project Bioscope, and explore the new Canterbury sound being made by younger bands inspired by their 60s and 70s heroes.

As well as that, Nad Sylvan, Hats Off Gentlemen It’s Adequate, Gösta Berlings Saga, Auri, Nosound and Magic Pie bring us up to speed with their new releases, and there’s a wonderful Kate Bush art print and a great free sampler from UK prog rockers Jump, celebrating 35 years of making music.

Also in Prog 162...

Dave Cousins - we pay tribute to the Strawbs bandleader, who died in July.

Mike Oldfield - how on earth do you follow up the massive-selling, No.1 debut album Tubular Bells? Find out here.

Nad Sylvan - the Steve Hackett vocalist takes inspiration from his past to move his sound onwards on Monumentata.

Bioscope - Marillion’s Steve Rothery and Tangerine Dream’s Thorsten Quaeschning make compelling music in this new project.

Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate - the prog boffins are back and this time they’ve got uncertainty in their sights.

Gösta Berlings Saga - the Swedish instrumental proggers celebrate 25 years in style with new album Forever Now.

Canterbury 2.0 - the Kent city has cast an auspicious shadow over progressive music for more than 50 years. Facelift Magazine's Phil Howitt introduces us to modern musicians inspired by its sound.

Auri - the folky prog Nightwish offshoot make their third album and look forward to touring for the first time!

Magic Pie - the Norwegian prog rockers break their writers’ block with Maestro, their first new music for six years.

Nosound - Giancarlo Erra talks us through the first Nosound music for six years.

Peter Giles - Peter has gone from playing bass for Giles, Giles & Fripp and King Crimson to becoming a Gold Medal-winning athlete at 80. He tells us his story.

Heather Findlay - Heather tells us about her prog world full of Floyd, Genesis, Kate Bush and Worzel Gummidge!

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Bioscope;, Jethro Tull; Gilgamesh; National Health; Giles, Giles & Fripp; Popol Vuh; Hawkwind; Auri; Chimpan A; Styx; Van der Graaf Generator; Ihlo; John McLaughlin; Discipline; Cardiacs; Be-Bop Deluxe and loads more.

And this month we’ve seen gigs by Galahad, The Flower Kings, Neal Morse, Adrian Belew and Jerry Harrison, Kraftwerk, Gryphon and more...

