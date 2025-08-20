"A timeless record oozing with confidence." Wolf Alice serve up one of the essential albums of 2025 with brilliant, bold fourth album The Clearing

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Some albums take years to be fully appreciated for their brilliance. Records that weren’t well-received on release go on to become classics as the years go by. Then there are the albums that you know are works of genius by the end of track one. Wolf Alice’s fourth LP, The Clearing, falls unwaveringly in the latter category.

The pounding keys and gentle strings of opener Thorns accentuate the power of Ellie Rowsell’s indomitable vocals, leading us eagerly into the peculiar instrumentation of single Bloom Baby Bloom. Completely unlike anything else that’s come out this year, this opening one-two reminds us that it’s impossible to define Wolf Alice by genre or time period. Equally impressive, Bread Butter Tea Sugar - the opener on 'side two', vinyl fans - is a mammoth, arena-filling indie anthem full of thrilling musical details that spark into life as the track unfolds.

Wolf Alice also thrive in the more intimate moments of the album. Leaning Against The Wall places Rowsell’s vocals against a country-tinged backdrop and the muffled chatter of a half-empty room, more a low-key pub set than the main stage spectacles they’re known for. Passenger Seat continues with that light country vibe and a palpable sense of freedom, like the feeling of a road trip on a sunny day.

Play It Out takes another step back from Rowsell’s earth-shattering vocals to something half-whispered, concluding with a strange little calliope at the end. Just Two Girls, meanwhile, boasts some of the album's strongest lyrics. Celebrating the unbreakable bonds of female friendship, it feels like a life-affirming yap at the bar with your best friend.

Serving up four albums over a decade feels like an outlier in a fast-moving industry that prioritises constant output over thoughtful, considered creation. But with The Clearing, Wolf Alice prove that all the best things take time. The result: a timeless record oozing with confidence, and one of 2025’s strongest releases.

