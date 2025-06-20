We celebrate 30 years of Marillion's Afraid Of Sunlight on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now

The brand new, gift-packed issue of Prog Magazine is on sale now, with Marillion on the front cover...

We celebrate 30 years of Afraid Of Sunlight, the band’s final album for EMI, looking at the making of the album as the band recall how they created triumph out of potential impending disaster with one of their most-loved and enduring of albums.

Also this month we catch up with Canterbury legend Richard Sinclair for a trawl through his illustrious musical history; Derek Shulman, Kerry Minnear, Gary Green and John Weathers discuss the revamp of Gentle Giant’s Playing The Fool live album; former Tangerine Dream man Peter Baumann is back making music after a six-year hiatus and we pay tribute to former Hawkwind and David Bowie musician Simon House, who sadly died last month.

Elsewhere, Katatonia, John Hackett Band, Pride Of Passion, Lars Fredrik Frøislie, Robert Reed, Hedvig Mollestad Trio and AVKRVST tell us all about their latest releases, and we review the 50th-anniversary celebration of Mike Oldfield’s Hergest Ridge as well as live shows by Steven Wilson, Jon Anderson, Hawkwind and the Winter’s End festival.

And as for all the gifts, you get four Marillion Afraid Of Sunlight coasters plus an art print and four AoS coasters, a newly updated Jethro Tull e-book plus a great Comedy Of Errors digital sampler too. Enjoy.

Inside Prog 161...

Simon House - remembering the former High Tide, Hawkwind and David Bowie musician who died in May.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gentle Giant - Derek Shulman, Kerry Minnear, Gary Green and John Weathers discuss their carefully remastered 70s live album.

Katatonia - frontman Jonas Renkse guides Prog through the band’s recent upheavals.

John Hackett Band - Hackett and co discuss their current album, Red Institution.

Pride Of Passion - the 80s proggers, featuring a former member of Marillion, return.

Peter Baumann - the one-time Tangerine Dream man releases first solo music for a decade.

Lars Fredrik Frøislie - Wobbler’s keyboardist discusses

old-school instruments, singing in Norwegian and his latest solo venture.

Robert Reed - Wales’s answer to Mike Oldfield discusses his fourth Sanctuary album.

Hedvig Mollestad Trio - Hedvig’s back with her trio and they’re rocking out on Bees In The Bonnet.

AVKRVST - young Norwegian proggers tell us about their return with richly atmospheric second LP Waving At The Sky.

Anyone - Riz Story discusses his Anyone project and the latest concept album, Echoes Of Man.

Richard Sinclair - the Canterbury legend details his musical journey that takes in Caravan, Hatfield & The North, Camel, National Health, In Cahoots and so much more.

Joe Cairney - the Comedy Of Errors singer on a prog world full of Genesis, Camel, IQ and cheesy pop!

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Mike Oldfield, Rick Wakeman, Greg Lake, Horslips, Steve Hackett, Happy The Man,

Frank Zappa, Atomic Rooster, Nosound, Chicago, Nad Sylvan, Tangerine Dream, Jakko M Jakszyk, Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe and loads more…

And this month we’ve seen gigs by Steven Wilson, Jon Anderson, Hawkwind, Winter's End Festival, Elder, Exit North and more...

Buying Prog Magazine made easy...

* You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Go to Prog on the alphabetical pull-down menu and enter your postcode.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.