Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Twenty Five with Jethro Tull

So here we are then, Christmas Day. Prog Magazine has been celebrating December and Christmas by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.

And what's our final choice for the big day? It had to be Jethro Tull and Ring Out, Solstice Bells. Yes, we know that Tull's Another Christmas Song featured earlier, but if any prog band has a strong link with the seasonal period, then surely it's Tull. Ring Out, Solstice Bells featured on the band's 1976 album Songs From The Wood (as well as 2003's The Jethro Tull Christmas Album and 2004's The Christmas EP, and is without a doubt the band's best known seasonal tune.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings.

You can catch up with our previous Advent choices here. Have a very Happy Christmas...

