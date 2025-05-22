Jethro Tull announce five-disc Living In The Past reissue to be released in July

Prog legends Jethro Tull have announced they will release a five-disc box set of their 1972 double compilation album Living In The Past, as Still Living In The Past, through Parlophone/Warner Music on July 11.

The album was originally a collection of album tracks, outtakes and several standalone singles spanning the band's career up to that point, including 1971's Life Is A Long Song EP as well as two live recordings taken from a performance at New York's Carnegie Hall from November 1970.

The newly expanded set, which will also be available as a two-LP vinyl edition, features Steven Wilson remixes, edits, demos, Live At Carnegie Hall 1970 (Steve Wilson remix) and four promo films.

“After 53 years since its original issue, this collection with the Steven Wilson remixes and surround sound upgrades is a splendid addition to the Tull album series," exclaims Ian Anderson. "It was conceived at the time primarily to update the Tull story for US and European audiences who might not have had the benefit of the many songs which had already reached UK fans’ ears.

"I recall the recordings of many of these songs with surprising clarity and some I can still play from memory without a moment of hesitation. Quirky in some instances and covering a range of musical styles, it shows off my attempts to broaden my writing and arranging and develop beyond the more rocky and bluesy origins of the band. My mandolin and acoustic guitar tracks are amongst my personal favourites.

"Consisting of singles A-sides and B-sides plus a variety of songs including the EP Life Is A Long Song, it brings together the many tracks recorded between the releases of the first three albums and the album Thick As A Brick. And, of course, the live concert recorded at Carnegie Hall in NYC reflects the band performance in all its 1970 glory.

"I am so happy to have this material made available again and hats off to the team at Parlophone/Warner Music as well as the contributors who made it all happen.”

You can see the full tracklisting for Still Living In The Past below.

Jethro Tull: Still Living In The Past

CD ONE (ORIGINAL MIXES, REMIXES, EDITS & DEMOS 1968-1971)

1. A Song For Jeffrey (Remixed at Morgan Studios in April 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

2. Love Story (Remixed at Morgan Studios in April 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

3. A Christmas Song (Remixed at Morgan Studios in April 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

4. Living In The Past (Remixed at Morgan Studios in April 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

5. Driving Song (Remixed at Morgan Studios in April 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

6. Sweet Dream (Remixed at Morgan Studios in October 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

7. Singing All Day (Remixed at Morgan Studios in October 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

8. Teacher (US Album Version) (Remixed at Morgan Studios in October 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

9. Inside (Andy Johns Mix) (Mixed at Olympic Studios on 18th September 1969 by Andy Johns)

10. My God (Early Version) (Mixed at Morgan Studios on 12th April 1970)

11. Just Trying To Be (Mixed at Morgan Studios on 12th April 1970)

12. Wond’ring Aloud Again (Demo)** (Recorded on 2-track at Morgan Studios in June 1970)

13. Wond’ring Again (Mixed at Morgan Studios in June 1970)

14. Lick Your Fingers Clean (1970 Mix) (Mixed at Island Studios on 31st December 1970. Working Mix #4)

15. Locomotive Breath (DJ Single Edit) (Mixed at Island Studios in February 1971, edited for US Radio in March 1971)

16. Life Is A Long Song (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971)

17. Up The ’Pool (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971)

18. From Later (Alternative Master Mix) (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971. Unused master mix)

19. Life Is A Long Song (Alternative Master Mix) (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971. Unused master mix)

**Mono recording

CD TWO (LIVING IN THE PAST (Part One) The Steven Wilson Stereo Remixes [Sides 1 & 2] except+)

1. A Song For Jeffrey (2025 Remix)

2. One For John Gee (2025 AI remix from mono master)

3. Love Story (2025 Remix)

4. A Christmas Song (2018 Remix. Previously released on This Was 50th Anniversary Edition book set)

5. Living In The Past (2016 Remix. Previously released on Stand Up Elevated Edition book set)

6. Driving Song (2016 Remix. Previously released on Stand Up Elevated Edition book set)

7. Bourée (2016 Remix. Previously released on Stand Up Elevated Edition book set)

8. Fat Man (2016 Remix. Previously released on Stand Up Elevated Edition book set)

9. Singing All Day (2013 Remix. Previously released on Benefit Enhanced Edition book set)

10. Sweet Dream (2013 Remix. Previously released on Benefit Enhanced Edition book set)

11. 17 (2013 Remix. Previously released on Benefit Enhanced Edition book set. Edited in 2024)

12. Teacher (UK Single Version) (2025 Remix)

13. The Witch’s Promise+ (Remixed at Morgan Studios in October 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

14. Teacher (US Album Version) (2025 Remix)

15. Inside (2013 Remix. Previously released on Benefit Enhanced Edition book set)

16. Alive And Well And Living In (2013 Remix. Previously released on Benefit Enhanced Edition book set)

17. Just Trying To Be (2011 Remix. Previously released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

+Remastered by Steven Wilson, 2025

CD THREE (LIVING IN THE PAST (Part Two) The Steven Wilson Stereo Remixes [Sides 3 & 4] except+)

1. By Kind Permission Of (Live) (2025 Remix)

2. Dharma For One (Live) (2025 Remix)

3. Wond’ring Aloud (Early Version) (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

4. Wond’ring Again (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

5. Lick Your Fingers Clean (2025 Remix)

6. Up To Me (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

7. Hymn 43 (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

8. Locomotive Breath (2025 Remix)

9. Life Is A Long Song (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

10. Up The ’Pool (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

11. Dr. Bogenbroom+ (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971)

12. From Later+ (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971)

13. Nursie+ (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971)

BONUS TRACK

14. Locomotive Breath (Unplugged Mix) (2025 Remix)

+Remastered by Steven Wilson, 2025

CD FOUR (LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL, NOVEMBER 4, 1970)

Part 1: 2025 Steven Wilson Stereo Remix (Recorded on 16-track by Fedco Audio Labs at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY on November 4, 1970. Engineered by Kim King, assisted by Vin Leary and Dave Palmer)

1. Introduction to Nothing Is Easy

2. Nothing Is Easy

3. Introduction to My God

4. My God (including flute solo)

5. Introduction to With You There To Help Me

6. With You There To Help Me / By Kind Permission Of

7. Introduction to A Song For Jeffrey

8. A Song For Jeffrey

9. Introduction to To Cry You A Song

10. To Cry You A Song

CD FIVE (LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL, NOVEMBER 4, 1970)

Part 2: 2025 Steven Wilson Stereo Remix (Recorded on 16-track by Fedco Audio Labs at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY on November 4, 1970. Engineered by Kim King, assisted by Vin Leary and Dave Palmer)

1. Introduction to Sossity; You’re A Woman

2. Sossity; You’re A Woman / Reasons For Waiting

3. Introduction to Dharma For One

4. Dharma For One (including drum solo)

5. Introduction to We Used To Know

6. We Used To Know

7. Guitar instrumental

8. For A Thousand Mothers

CD1: Tracks 9, 10, 12, 14, 18 & 19, CD2: 1, 2, 3, 11, 12 & 14,

CD3: 1, 2, 5, 8 & 14, CD4 & CD5 Previously Unreleased

DISC 6: BLU-RAY AUDIO (Steven Wilson studio remixes in 24/96 PCM stereo (and Steven Wilson studio remasters in 24/96 PCM stereo)

Steven Wilson studio remixes in DTS 5.1 surround

Steven Wilson remixes [sides 1 & 2]

Steven Wilson remixes [sides 3 & 4]

Flat stereo 24/96 transfer of original

Living in the Past studio album reels (UK & US versions combined)

Flat stereo 24/96 transfer of bonus unreleased original mixes

Live Carnegie Hall 1970, 2025 remix in 24/96 PCM stereo Steven Wilson Live Carnegie Hall 1970, 2025 remix in DTS 5.1 surround

BLU-RAY AUDIO/VIDEO

The Witch’s Promise (March 1970 Promo Film)

Teacher (UK Single Version, March 1970 Promo Film)

Teacher (US Album Version, March 1970 Promo Film)

Life Is A Long Song (September 1971 Promo Film)

BD RUNNING TIME: Approx 355 minutes. REGIONS: A, B & C. VIDEO: BD50 - Aspect Ratio: 1080i59.94 / 1080p23.976

AUDIO: 96/24 PCM Stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. EXEMPT FROM CLASSIFICATION

2 LP VERSION

Side A

1. A Song For Jeffrey (2025 Remix)

2. Love Story (2025 Remix)

3. A Christmas Song (2018 Steven Wilson Remix)

4. Living in The Past (2016 Steven Wilson Remix)

5. Driving Song (2016 Steven Wilson Remix)

6. Bourée (2016 Steven Wilson Remix)

Side B

1. Sweet Dream (2013 Steven Wilson Remix)

2. Singing All Day (2013 Steven Wilson Remix)

3. The Witch's Promise

4. Teacher (US Album Version) [2025 Remix]

5. Inside (2013 Stereo Mix)

6. Alive And Well And Living In (2013 Steven Wilson Remix)

7. Just Trying To Be (2011 Steven Wilson Remix)

Side C

1. By Kind Permission Of (Live) [2025 Remix]

2. Dharma For One (Live) [2025 Remix]

Side D

1. Wond'ring Again (2011 Remix)

2. Locomotive Breath (2025 Remix)

3. Hymn 43 (2011 Steven Wilson Remix)

4. Life Is A Long Song (2011 Steven Wilson Remix)

5. Up The 'Pool (2011 Steven Wilson Remix)

6. Dr. Bogenbroom (1971 Master Mix)

7. From Later (1971 Master Mix)

8. Nursie (1971 Master Mix)