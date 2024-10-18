Order your limited edition Von Hertzen Brothers x Prog bundle – featuring a signed lyric sheet and art print!

We've teamed up with Finnish prog trio Von Hertzen Brothers to celebrate the release of their terrific new album In Murmuration, to bring you this special, limited edition bundle version of Prog that you can’t get anywhere else in the world!

This unique bundle features a bespoke Von Hertzen Brothers front cover exclusive to this edition of Prog and also comes with a lyric sheet for Snowstorm from the new album signed individually by Mikko, Kie and Jonne and a special art print designed and signed by The Walking Dead creator Charlie Adlard, who has created artwork for every song on the album for the band.

There are only 200 bundles available worldwide, and you can only order yours here. Get your copy before they’re gone forever!

Inside the new issue of Prog, Mikko explains how the band first met Adlard when they won an Award for Flowers And Rust at the 2013 Progressive Music Awards.

“Charlie came to congratulate us, I talked to him quite a bit, we were already thinking then it would be so fun to do something together.”

“I feel like the band’s music has stayed very original,” he adds of the band’s latest album. “It doesn’t sound like anything else on this planet, at least that I have come across.”

Also in the issue, we explore the story behind Kate Bush’s stunning 1978 debut album The Kick Inside; Genesis mainstay Tony Banks discusses his work in the classical world and reveals where he keeps his Prog God Award; Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera looks back on over 50 years of making music in The Prog Interview, Barclay James Harvest talk about their new orchestral live album and reveal a few secrets about their upcoming new studio album and Opeth take us inside the world of their new The Last Will & Testament album.

