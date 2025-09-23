Get your exclusive Biffy Clyro Futique t-shirt only via the official Louder store

To celebrate the release of their excellent, emotionally-charged new album Futique, Louder has teamed up with Scottish rock national treasures Biffy Clyro for an exclusive t-shirt you won't be able to find anywhere else.

Released after a period of uncertainty for the band following two critically acclaimed albums in quick succession with 2020's A Celebration Of Endings and 2021's The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, Futique sees Biffy Clyro firing on all cylinders again after reaching a point where they briefly doubted if the band would continue at all.

“That's what this album is about: sometimes it's a battle to stay in the band, or stay in your relationship or stay friends, but it's fucking worth it,” Simon exclusively tells Louder in our new cover interview. “Yes, there's points where we want to strangle each other, but we but we fucking love each other. It feels like this album is a culmination of our entire journey and things that have happened to us, and how our relationships evolved."

In a glowing review for Louder, our writer Emma Johnston said of the record: "Its arrival into the world may have been tricky, but Futique is the sound of a band still brimming with brand new ideas, still tugging on the heartstrings and still rocking like beasts after all these years. It’s having its moment right now, but when it’s old and familiar, Futique will surely continue to be treasured."

Futique is out now. Biffy Clyro tour the UK early next year.