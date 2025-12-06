Swallow The Sun's best-selling official biography to be translated into English
Finnish prog-doomers’ Swallow The Sun's self-titled 2024 biography will be available in two special editions
Finnish prog-doom merchants Swallow The Sun are to have their best-selling official biography translated into English and is now available to pre-order.
Written by Matt Reiki, Editor-in-Chief of Finland's popular rock monthly Soundi and published last year, Swallow The Sun will be published in the UK by Rocket 88 Books, who are also publishing the upcoming Alan Parsons Project book and are behind collector-quality books about Jethro Tull, ELP, 10cc, Syd Barrett and more.
"The band is old enough that they started to have stories like a book," says vocalist Mikko Kotamäki. "And this was quite a therapeutic session for us to talk through old stuff. It was no easy task for a Finnish man! We couldn’t avoid laughter, though – and tears."
Swallow The Sun has been translated by Salla Harjula and features interviews with everyone who has contributed to the creation of the band and their unique sound over the past quarter of a century, including the band's internal conflicts and difficulties with the music business.
This new hardback translation features 300+ pages, 100,000+ words and two photo sections, and includes new material which covers the two years since the publication of the original edition, and will be available in two editions, the standard Classic Edition, and the Signature Edition, whch will be signed by the band. Those pre-ordering will also get their names printed in the book.
