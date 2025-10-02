Order your exclusive Iron Maiden bundle featuring an Eddie T-shirt you won't find in shops

Metal Hammer have celebrated Iron Maiden's golden anniversary by teaming up with the heavy metal legends for a bundle you won't find anywhere else.

If you head to the official Metal Hammer store, you can now pick up our latest issue with an alternate version of our Iron Maiden cover. The bundle also features an official exclusive T-shirt design you won't find anywhere else.

In the new issue, Maiden chat to us about the 50 glorious years that have made them Britain's most successful heavy metal band, as well as what comes next after playing their biggest UK show ever this summer at London Stadium, home to bassist Steve Harris's beloved West Ham.

We also dive into the evolution of Maiden's beloved mascot Eddie, looking at the many designs that have helped turn him into a global icon.

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere in the mag, we catch up with rising stars I Prevail at Dynamo Metal Festival in the Netherlands to talk new album Violent Nature, and whether or not they've made a fan of Taylor Swift after covering one of her songs.

There's also an in-depth feature on Joey Jordison's bands Vimic and Sinsaenum, who both returned to active duty this year, albeit in very different capacities. We explore life after Joey, and what the projects meant to the metal legend.

There's also life lessons from Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas (including how to dispose of a body, of course), how Parkway Drive helped put Aussie metal on the map and an audience with Spinal Tap's David St. Hubbins, who faces down questions from Hammer readers.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of this, plus live reports from Bloodstock and ArcTanGent festivalsin the UK, a Slaylist by Wargasm's Milkie Way, how Raging Speedhorn almost became Britain's answer to Slipknot and so much more, all in the pages of the new Metal Hammer.

Order your exclusive Iron Maiden bundle via ourstore now, while stocks last.