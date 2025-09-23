Metal Hammer has teamed with Parkway Drive for an exclusive t-shirt and magazine package
Get your hands on this bundle before the Aussie metalcore crew hit the UK next month
Metal Hammer and Parkway Drive have joined forces to give you a magazine and t-shirt bundle you won’t find in any shop.
As the Byron Bay metalcore bruisers celebrate their 20th anniversary by bringing their spectacular live show to European stages, we’ve put them on the cover of the latest issue of Hammer. In addition, we’ve designed a Parkway t-shirt unavailable anywhere else. Get the ensemble for yourself while stocks last, only through the Louder webstore.
Parkway are interviewed inside the new Hammer, talking all about their two-decade-long journey from the Australian underground to global arenas. From self-professed “riff salad” 2005 debut Killing With A Smile to 2022 world-beater Darker Still, they’ve only gone from strength to strength – and they’ve lost none of their ambition as the years have gone by.
“We’re trying to create something powerful,” singer Winston McCall tells us. “Sound-wise, it keeps getting bigger. But it’s not for the sake of bigness. We know when a big moment can happen with the smallest sound. We’re literally masters of what we do – and we know it. And that’s where we’re building from.”
Also inside the new Hammer is a bumper celebration of Iron Maiden as the UK heavy metal legends mark their 50th anniversary. Founder Steve Harris talks about the band’s five-decade history, and we also chat with singer Bruce Dickinson about the immortal mascot Eddie The Head.
In addition, we talk to the likes of Ice Nine Kills, Mawiza, Spinal Tap, Vimic and I Prevail. New albums from I Prevail, AFI, Perturbator, Igorrr, Paradise Lost and many more are reviewed, and we report back from the Bloodstock and Arctangent festivals, plus gigs from Kerry King, President, I Am Morbid and others.
Pick up the new Hammer with the Parkway cover and shirt through us now, while stocks last.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Founded in 1983, Metal Hammer is the global home of all things heavy. We have breaking news, exclusive interviews with the biggest bands and names in metal, rock, hardcore, grunge and beyond, expert reviews of the lastest releases and unrivalled insider access to metal's most exciting new scenes and movements. No matter what you're into – be it heavy metal, punk, hardcore, grunge, alternative, goth, industrial, djent or the stuff so bizarre it defies classification – you'll find it all here, backed by the best writers in our game.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.