Metal Hammer has teamed with Parkway Drive for an exclusive t-shirt and magazine package

Metal Hammer and Parkway Drive have joined forces to give you a magazine and t-shirt bundle you won’t find in any shop.

As the Byron Bay metalcore bruisers celebrate their 20th anniversary by bringing their spectacular live show to European stages, we’ve put them on the cover of the latest issue of Hammer. In addition, we’ve designed a Parkway t-shirt unavailable anywhere else. Get the ensemble for yourself while stocks last, only through the Louder webstore.

Parkway are interviewed inside the new Hammer, talking all about their two-decade-long journey from the Australian underground to global arenas. From self-professed “riff salad” 2005 debut Killing With A Smile to 2022 world-beater Darker Still, they’ve only gone from strength to strength – and they’ve lost none of their ambition as the years have gone by.

(Image credit: Future)

“We’re trying to create something powerful,” singer Winston McCall tells us. “Sound-wise, it keeps getting bigger. But it’s not for the sake of bigness. We know when a big moment can happen with the smallest sound. We’re literally masters of what we do – and we know it. And that’s where we’re building from.”

Also inside the new Hammer is a bumper celebration of Iron Maiden as the UK heavy metal legends mark their 50th anniversary. Founder Steve Harris talks about the band’s five-decade history, and we also chat with singer Bruce Dickinson about the immortal mascot Eddie The Head.

In addition, we talk to the likes of Ice Nine Kills, Mawiza, Spinal Tap, Vimic and I Prevail. New albums from I Prevail, AFI, Perturbator, Igorrr, Paradise Lost and many more are reviewed, and we report back from the Bloodstock and Arctangent festivals, plus gigs from Kerry King, President, I Am Morbid and others.

Pick up the new Hammer with the Parkway cover and shirt through us now, while stocks last.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors