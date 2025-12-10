Robert Plant announces US tour with Saving Grace

Robert Plant has announced a run of US dates with his band Saving Grace feat. Suzi Dian. The tour will commence on March 1 at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM, and finish at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on April 7.

An artist pre-sale (sign up here) begins today (December 10) noon p.m. ET, while the general start this Friday, at 10am local time.

“We had no website, no nothing at all. We just played,” Plant told Classic Rock earlier this year, talking about Saving Grace's origins. “I coined a phrase: ‘Nobody knows what it’s like’, because nobody knew what it was like.

"We’d turn up and play places where tickets are cheap, people come out and have a great time, and fuck off all the other stuff completely.”

The new dates are in addition to the band's current UK tour, which ends at the Barbican in York on December 23, and four South American shows set for May 2026. Full dates below.

Dec 11: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Dec 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Apollo, UK

Dec 17: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Dec 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Dec 21: Middlesbrough Town Hall, UK

Dec 22: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Dec 23: York Barbican, UK

Mar 01: Albuquerque Kiva Auditorium, NM

Mar 16: Tulsa Tulsa Theater, OK

Mar 18: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX

Mar 19: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Mar 21: Austin Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater, TX

Mar 22: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Mar 02: Memphis Orpheum Theatre, TN

Mar 26: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Mar 28: Knoxville Big Ears Festival, TN

Mar 29: Louisville The Louisville Palace, KY

Mar 31: Raleigh Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, NC

Apr 01: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

Apr 02: Newport News Christopher Newport University’s Ferguson Center for the Arts, VA

Apr 04: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Apr 06: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Apr 07: New York Cathedral of St. John the Divine, NY

May 10: Buenos Aires Teatro Gran Rex, Argentina

May 19: Porto Alegre Auditorio Araujo Vianna, Brazil

May 21: Rio de Janeiro Vivo Rio Hall, Brazil

May 24: São Paulo C6Fest – Ibirapuera Park, Brazil

