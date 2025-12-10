"He knew. He was ready" Sharon Osbourne has revealed the final words that her husband Ozzy said to her before he passed away

Sharon Osbourne has been speaking about the final conversation that she had with her husband Ozzy just before he passed away back in July, just weeks after he played his final show with Black Sabbath at the huge Back To The Beginning event.



During a conversation with Piers Morgan on his Uncensored show, Sharon speaks of the restless night that the pair had leading up to the morning when Ozzy would suffer a heart attack and subsequently pass, surrounded by his family. It appears that Ozzy had been dreaming throughout the week leading up to his final day, visions of people he didn't know who were standing there and staring, almost as if they were waiting for him.



‘I said, “Well, what kind of ­people?” He goes, “All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there, and I’m looking at these people, and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking”. And he knew. He was ready.’



By the early hours of July 22, Sharon reveals that Ozzy was in and out of the bathroom all night, incredibly unsettled. Then he remarked too sentiments before disappearing downstairs at 4:30 to work out and then suffering his heart attack.



"He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4.30, and he said, 'Wake up'. I said, 'I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up'. And he said, 'Kiss me'. And then he said, 'Hug me tight. '

I can’t help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter. And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away."



The interview comes after Ozzy's son, Jack, spent time talking about him during his stint on the latest series of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! During an episode broadcast on November 17, he explained, "We knew he was sick for a while, but it was definitely a shock. It was like… we didn’t think it’d be that quick. It was the ultimate mic drop: do a massive, big gig and then was like, ‘Alright, I’m done.’”



He went on to state that he knows his Dad would have been supportive of him taking part in a show such as I'm A Celeb, declaring, "He’s looking at me, being like, ‘What the [fuck] are you doing?’ He’d be so supportive of this. The whole family was. They were like, ‘Absolutely, go do it.’”

Ozzy was recently posthumously awarded the Lord Mayor's Award for his hometown of Birmingham, presented to his family on his behalf. The accolade, the highest civic duty the mayor can bestow, has been granted for the huge impact Ozzy has had on the city's cultural and musical identity. It follows Black Sabbath being awarded the freedom of the city at the start of 2025.



"He was so loved by the people of Birmingham, so it is great to come back and see the impact he has had in his hometown and how he continues to inspire generations of Brummies," a spokesperson for the Osbourne family stated last week.