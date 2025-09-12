Pink Floyd announce 50th anniversary reissue of Wish You Were Here
Pink Floyd will release Wish You Were Here 50 on various formats on December 12
Pink Floyd celebrate the 50th anniversary of their ninth studio album, Wish You Were Here, with the announcement of a new reissue of the album on various formats that features rarities that includes six previously unreleased alternate versions and demos.
Today the band have shared a previously unheard early demo recording of Welcome To The Machine originally titled The Machine Song, and other rarities in the new reissue include The Machine Song (Roger’s demo), the first home demo of the song that Roger Waters originally brought to the band, a previously unheard instrumental mix of the track Wish You Were Here showcasing David Gilmour’s pedal steel guitar, and for the first time, a complete Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9) that joins together the two halves of the song, newly mixed in stereo by James Guthrie.
Released on December 12, Wish You Were Here 50 will be released in multiple formats including 3LP, 2CD, Blu-ray, digital and a Deluxe Box Set. The digital release includes the original 1975 album, featuring a new Dolby Atmos mix by James Guthrie. It also includes 25 bonus tracks made up of nine studio rarities, and 16 live recordings captured by the renowned bootlegger Mike Millard at Pink Floyd’s Los Angeles Sports Arena concert on April 26th 1975, now receiving its first official release. The live audio has been meticulously restored and remastered by Steven Wilson.
The Blu-ray edition features three concert screen films from the band’s 1975 tour, plus a Storm Thorgerson short film. The 3LP and 2CD formats include the original album and the nine studio bonus tracks. The Deluxe Box Set includes all 2CD, 3LP (on exclusive clear vinyl) and Blu-Ray material, plus a fourth clear vinyl LP, Live At Wembley 1974, a replica Japanese 7” Single of Have A Cigar b/w Welcome To The Machine, a hardcover book including unseen photographs, a comic book tour programme and Knebworth concert poster.
“Reflecting on working on the album, Hipgnosis' Aubrey 'Po' Powell says, "in the 1970s, album covers were equally as important as the music, because the cover helped to sell the record. Record stores would carry 10,000 different images in album sleeves, so what we were doing had to look different and stand out amongst the crowd.
"I remember turning around to Storm and saying, how are we going to set a man on fire? Because there was no digital way of doing it in those days. He said, Po, you're just going to have to do it for real. That was it.
"One has to remember that Pink Floyd were the only band on EMI and Capitol Records who had the rights to the creative - in terms of album cover - besides the Beatles. That's why we were allowed to do what we wanted. It was brilliant. Just the same way that Pink Floyd were a very inventive band at the time, so were Hipgnosis. We were determined to keep that abstract, enigmatic image alive and hence, we were able to do that for Pink Floyd.”
You can see the full tracklistings for the various editions and artwork, below. Exclusive 50th Anniversary merchandise along with limited edition product releases will also be available at PinkFloyd.com.
Pre-order Wish You Were Here 50.
Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50
DIGITAL
DISC 1 – Original album
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)
2. Welcome to the Machine
3. Have a Cigar
4. Wish You Were Here
5. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)
DISC 2 – Bonus tracks
1. Wine Glasses
2. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
3. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
4. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *
5. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *
6. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *
7. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *
8. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *
9. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *
DISC 3 – Live bootleg
1. Raving and Drooling (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
2. You've Got To Be Crazy (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
3. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975 ) *
4. Have a Cigar (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
5. Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
6. Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
7. Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
8. On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
9. Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
10. The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
11. Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
12. Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
13. Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
14. Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
15. Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
16. Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
2CD
DISC 1
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)
2. Welcome to the Machine
3. Have a Cigar
4. Wish You Were Here
5. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)
6. Wine Glasses
7. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
8. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
DISC 2
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *
2. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *
3. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *
4. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *
5. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *
6. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *
3LP
Side A
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)
2. Welcome to the Machine
Side B
1. Have a Cigar
2. Wish You Were Here
3. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)
Side C
1. Wine Glasses
2. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
3. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
Side D
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *
2. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *
Side E
1. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *
2. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *
3. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *
Side F
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *
Blu-Ray
Wish You Were Here original 5-track album
2025 Dolby Atmos Mix
2011 5.1 Surround Mix
1975 Stereo Mix
1975 4.0 Quad Mix
Bonus Audio Material (stereo)
1. Wine Glasses
2. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
3. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
4. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *
5. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *
6. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *
7. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *
8. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *
9. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *
Live Bootleg (stereo)
1. Raving and Drooling (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
2. You've Got To Be Crazy (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
3. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975 ) *
4. Have a Cigar (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
5. Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
6. Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
7. Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
8. On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
9. Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
10. The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
11. Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
12. Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
13. Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
14. Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
15. Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
16. Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Videos (concert Screen Films)
• Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part I)
• Shine On You Crazy Diamond
• Welcome To The Machine
• Storm Thorgerson Short Film, 2000
Produced & Directed by Storm Thorgerson
DELUXE BOX SET
Including all 2CD, 3LP (on exclusive clear vinyl) and Blu-Ray formats listed below, plus:
A fourth clear vinyl LP titled: “LP4” - Live At Wembley 1974
Side G
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
Side H
You’ve Got To Be Crazy
Japanese Replica 7” Single:
Have A Cigar (edit) b/w Welcome To The Machine
Hardcover book with unseen photographs
Comic Book Tour Programme
Knebworth Poster
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
