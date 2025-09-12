Pink Floyd announce 50th anniversary reissue of Wish You Were Here

Pink Floyd celebrate the 50th anniversary of their ninth studio album, Wish You Were Here, with the announcement of a new reissue of the album on various formats that features rarities that includes six previously unreleased alternate versions and demos.

Today the band have shared a previously unheard early demo recording of Welcome To The Machine originally titled The Machine Song, and other rarities in the new reissue include The Machine Song (Roger’s demo), the first home demo of the song that Roger Waters originally brought to the band, a previously unheard instrumental mix of the track Wish You Were Here showcasing David Gilmour’s pedal steel guitar, and for the first time, a complete Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9) that joins together the two halves of the song, newly mixed in stereo by James Guthrie.

Released on December 12, Wish You Were Here 50 will be released in multiple formats including 3LP, 2CD, Blu-ray, digital and a Deluxe Box Set. The digital release includes the original 1975 album, featuring a new Dolby Atmos mix by James Guthrie. It also includes 25 bonus tracks made up of nine studio rarities, and 16 live recordings captured by the renowned bootlegger Mike Millard at Pink Floyd’s Los Angeles Sports Arena concert on April 26th 1975, now receiving its first official release. The live audio has been meticulously restored and remastered by Steven Wilson.

The Blu-ray edition features three concert screen films from the band’s 1975 tour, plus a Storm Thorgerson short film. The 3LP and 2CD formats include the original album and the nine studio bonus tracks. The Deluxe Box Set includes all 2CD, 3LP (on exclusive clear vinyl) and Blu-Ray material, plus a fourth clear vinyl LP, Live At Wembley 1974, a replica Japanese 7” Single of Have A Cigar b/w Welcome To The Machine, a hardcover book including unseen photographs, a comic book tour programme and Knebworth concert poster.

“Reflecting on working on the album, Hipgnosis' Aubrey 'Po' Powell says, "in the 1970s, album covers were equally as important as the music, because the cover helped to sell the record. Record stores would carry 10,000 different images in album sleeves, so what we were doing had to look different and stand out amongst the crowd.

"I remember turning around to Storm and saying, how are we going to set a man on fire? Because there was no digital way of doing it in those days. He said, Po, you're just going to have to do it for real. That was it.

"One has to remember that Pink Floyd were the only band on EMI and Capitol Records who had the rights to the creative - in terms of album cover - besides the Beatles. That's why we were allowed to do what we wanted. It was brilliant. Just the same way that Pink Floyd were a very inventive band at the time, so were Hipgnosis. We were determined to keep that abstract, enigmatic image alive and hence, we were able to do that for Pink Floyd.”

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see the full tracklistings for the various editions and artwork, below. Exclusive 50th Anniversary merchandise along with limited edition product releases will also be available at PinkFloyd.com.

Pre-order Wish You Were Here 50.

Pink Floyd - The Machine Song (Demo #2 Revisited - Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Sony Music)

Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50

DIGITAL

DISC 1 – Original album

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

2. Welcome to the Machine

3. Have a Cigar

4. Wish You Were Here

5. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

DISC 2 – Bonus tracks

1. Wine Glasses

2. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

3. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

4. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

5. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

6. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

7. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

8. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

9. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

DISC 3 – Live bootleg

1. Raving and Drooling (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

2. You've Got To Be Crazy (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

3. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975 ) *

4. Have a Cigar (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

5. Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

6. Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

7. Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

8. On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

9. Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

10. The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

11. Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

12. Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

13. Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

14. Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

15. Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

16. Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

2CD

DISC 1

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

2. Welcome to the Machine

3. Have a Cigar

4. Wish You Were Here

5. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

6. Wine Glasses

7. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

8. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

DISC 2

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

2. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

3. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

4. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

5. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

6. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

3LP

Side A

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

2. Welcome to the Machine

Side B

1. Have a Cigar

2. Wish You Were Here

3. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

Side C

1. Wine Glasses

2. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

3. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

Side D

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

2. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

Side E

1. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

2. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

3. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

Side F

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

Blu-Ray

Wish You Were Here original 5-track album

2025 Dolby Atmos Mix

2011 5.1 Surround Mix

1975 Stereo Mix

1975 4.0 Quad Mix

Bonus Audio Material (stereo)

1. Wine Glasses

2. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

3. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

4. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

5. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

6. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

7. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

8. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

9. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

Live Bootleg (stereo)

1. Raving and Drooling (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

2. You've Got To Be Crazy (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

3. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975 ) *

4. Have a Cigar (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

5. Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

6. Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

7. Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

8. On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

9. Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

10. The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

11. Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

12. Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

13. Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

14. Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

15. Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

16. Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Videos (concert Screen Films)

• Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part I)

• Shine On You Crazy Diamond

• Welcome To The Machine

• Storm Thorgerson Short Film, 2000

Produced & Directed by Storm Thorgerson

DELUXE BOX SET

Including all 2CD, 3LP (on exclusive clear vinyl) and Blu-Ray formats listed below, plus:

A fourth clear vinyl LP titled: “LP4” - Live At Wembley 1974

Side G

Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Side H

You’ve Got To Be Crazy

Japanese Replica 7” Single:

Have A Cigar (edit) b/w Welcome To The Machine

Hardcover book with unseen photographs

Comic Book Tour Programme

Knebworth Poster