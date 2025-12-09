"It's not happening." Liam Gallagher shoots down rumours that Oasis will return for Knebworth mega-gigs next year, says the band "are not doing anything in 2026"

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has dampened hopes that the Mancunian legends will be playing shows next year.

Following the completion of the band's hugely successful Live 25 tour, which saw the reunited Gallagher brothers and friends play 41 sold-stadium shows worldwide, there have been rumours that the group will return to the road in 2026, not least because Liam Gallagher closed out several shows by telling fans "see you next year".



There has also been repeated speculation that any Oasis 2026 tour itinerary would include multiple nights at Knebworth Park in England, the scene of their historic two-night-stand in August 1996, with British bookmakers William Hill offering odds-on stakes on the possibility.

Liam Gallagher, however, says otherwise.

When the Oasis Mania fan account on X flagged up the latest odds from William Hill - which include 6/4 for the band to play four nights at Knebworth in 2026 – Gallagher the younger responded "IT'S NOT HAPPENING".

When another fan chipped in, posting, "announce the 2026 dates mate", Gallagher replied, "We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry". Replying to a third fan, the singer posted, "Nothing going on next year except the WC", meaning the football World Cup. In a separate post, Gallagher declared that he has "snizzle to do until 2027".

Of course, rock stars have been known to tell little white lies.



Back in April 2024, when asked about the possibility of Oasis reforming, Gallagher wrote on X, "it’s over we must all really move in [sic] for our own mental health", and chastised bassist Andy Bell for even mentioning the subject. But that August, following at least one year's planning, Oasis announced their intention to return after 15b years, declaring "The great wait is over".

Watch this space. Or don't. Your life, innit?

