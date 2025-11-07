Funny how things pop into your mind at the most random of moments. Earlier this week, I was in M&S, picking up something for lunch. When the self-service till showed me my total to pay, it made me chuckle, as the amount was £6.66. And yes, the very first thing that popped into my head were the lyrics to Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast.

I’m taking it as a sign, as this issue we have an exclusive extract from Iron Maiden’s Infinite Dreams book about the beginning of their imperial era when Bruce joined the band and they became the world-dominating group that we know and love. We also spoke to both Steve Harris and Bruce Dickinson about the early days of the band and how their partnership began.

Also in this issue: we venture back to 1990 to hang out with Judas Priest in Marbella to talk about the making of Painkiller; we talk to Solstice about being the best-kept secret of English prog; we go back to school with Massive Wagons; and much more.

Shortly before we went to press with this issue we learned the sad news that Ace Frehley had passed away, so we also pay tribute to the Space Ace.

Until next month…

Features

Iron Maiden

Fifty years in, Steve Harris looks back at band building, Bruce Dickinson recalls how he came to join, and a book extract takes us back to the birth of The Number Of The Beast.

Ace Frehley

Farewell to the Space Ace.

Stephen Dale Petit

His new album, Be The Love, burns with the urgency and creativity of a cancer-stricken man living on borrowed time.

Mammoth

On his third Mammoth album, Wolfgang Van Halen raises his playing, singing and songwriting game.

Judas Priest

This interview from 1990 finds them on edge just before the lawsuit that delayed the release of their classic Painkiller.

Whiskey Myers

Distancing themselves from the trappings and demands of the music business, they're a band for themselves and their fans.

Massive Wagons

The British rockers play a hometown show for kids as well as advocating for anti-bullying and mental health campaigns.

Solstice

The best-kept secret in English prog celebrate their 45th anniversary with a new album.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Rush return with new drummer; Foo Fighters release surprise EP; Jonathan Cain quits Journey? Welcome back The Trews and Holly Golightly. Say hello to Die Spitz and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram. Say goodbye to John Lodge, Chris Dreja, Danny Thompson and Viv Prince.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Levellers

During an era of post-grunge, the Levellers were derided as obsolete crusties, but one of their biggest hits was influenced by classic 70s rock.

Q&A: Ian Gillan

The Deep Purple frontman on collaborating with Urock, being 80, vision problems, a new Purple album, not having a TV and more.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Royal Republic, The Southern River Band, Demob Happy, Gyasi, Bones Owens and more.

Reviews

New albums from Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick, Creeper, Spock's Beard, Sammy Hagar, Radiohead, Duff McKagan and more. Reissues from The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Bruce Springsteen, Status Quo, Blackberry Smoke, Humble Pie, Kate Bush, Clutch and more. DVDs, films and books on Wings, Def Leppard, Frankie Miller, Jean-Michel Jarre and more. Live reviews of Roy Harper, Feeder, Edwyn Collins, Francis Rossi, Luke Morley/Willie Dowling and more.

Buyer’s Guide: The Cramps

Celebrating the finest in American trash and kitsch culture, The Cramps played rock’n’roll at its delinquent, B-movie best.

Lives

We preview tours by John Payne’s Asia & Foghat, Dave Hill's Slade and Parker Barrow. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Steve Morse

Deep Purple’s longest-serving guitarist Steve Morse on his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents.

* NB: Due to some unexpected logistical delays, this issue will be on the UK newsstand from Tuesday

* In North America, Classic Rock is available in branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £20.99 for six months. Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store, Zinio, Readly, Press Reader and Pocketmags.

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available.