"We knew there was still a chapter left to write": Triumph announce first tour in more than three decades

Canadian legends Triumph have announced their first tour in more than three decades. The schedule – their first road trip since the Edge of Excess tour in 1993 – kicks off on April 22 at the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, ON, and wraps up at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, MA, on June 6. Support will come from fellow Canadians, April Wine.

Tickets for the band's 50th Anniversary tour go on presale tomorrow (December 10) at 10am local time, with the general sale beginning on Friday at the same time. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to SoundsUnite, an organisation that provides free music education and music wellness programmes in Canada.

“Our fans have always been the heart of Triumph," say the band. "Their energy, their belief, and the way they embraced the positivity in our music have carried us for fifty years. We’ve always said these songs were meant to bring people together - and that’s exactly why we’re coming back now.

"We knew there was still a chapter left to write. This tour is our chance to do it, together with the people who made the Triumph journey possible."

The tour will be the first with the classic Triumph lineup since the Surveillance tour in 1988, after which guitarist/singer Rik Emmett departed for a solo career. The remaining members – bassist Mike Levine and drummer Gil Moore – limped on until 1993 with guitarist Phil X, later of Bon Jovi.

Since their 1993 hiatus, Triumph have played just four times: a pair of festival shows in 2008, a three-song performance at Toronto's Metalworks Studio in 2019 (filmed for Banger Films’ 2021 biopic Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine), and another short set before Game Two of this year's NHL Stanley Cup Finals in Edmonton, CA.

Apr 22: Sault Ste. Marie GFL Memorial Gardens, ON

Apr 24: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Apr 25: Hamilton TD Coliseum, ON

Apr 28: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Apr 29: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB

May 01: Laval Place Bell, QC

May 02: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

May 05: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

May 07: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

May 08: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

May 13: Rosemont Rosemont Theatre, IL

May 14: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

May 16: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

May 17: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

May 20: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

May 21: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

May 22: Houston Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land, TX

May 24: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

May 26: Atlanta Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, GA

May 28: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

May 30: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI

Jun 03: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Jun 05: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 06: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

