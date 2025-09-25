Calling all Ghost fans! Get your hands on an exclusive array of bookazine bundles with a glow-in-the-dark t-shirt and 3D-texture sweatshirt

Metal Hammer has teamed up with Ghost to bring you exclusive bundles featuring our brand-new bookazine on the history of the band.

Head to the Louder webstore now and you’ll find our 132-page special on the Swedish hard rock/heavy metal phenomenon, featuring retrospectives on every album they’ve ever made and interviews with them during each era of their illustrious career.

This bookazine comes available with a glow-in-the-dark t-shirt, a 3D-texture puff print sweatshirt or – if you’re an especially zealous fan of Tobias Forge’s devil church – both, combined into the ultimate package for diehards!

(Image credit: Future)

As if that weren’t enough, the bookazine itself comes with six special gifts, including art cards and a crucifix patch that you won’t find anywhere else. If you love Ghost, you’ll have everything: the bonuses don’t pile higher, the access doesn’t get more intimate and the history doesn’t get more comprehensive than this!

“I think people need to understand that my albums are never conceptual in the way that King Diamond’s are,” Tobias says in the bookazine, talking during the Impera days in 2022. “It’s never a story that starts in the beginning and finishes at the end of the story. It’s not a rock opera.

“To compare it to other artists, it’s more like Iron Maiden’s concept albums – like a record that loosely dabbles with the concept of pharaohs or time. On Powerslave, there are other songs that aren’t technically about pharaohs. Or like on Somewhere In Time, the songs have a chronological element in them. Impera is similar, where the songs are shining a light on various things within an empire. I guess you could say they show the cracks inside of it.”

The special also features our rare audience with Tobias in his Papa Emeritus II persona back in 2013, on the cusp of the release of second album Infestissumam.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The new album is foremost about the presence of the Devil,” Papa II told us. “It deals with the relationship that the individual has with the presence of darkness, and what we identify as the Devil. It deals with real issues.”

Read all the interviews and all the retrospectives only in the new bundle, available now with a t-shirt, a sweatshirt and gifts galore!