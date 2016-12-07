Metallica, Disturbed, Megadeth get 2017 Grammy nominations

Metallica, Gojira, Megadeth, Disturbed, Twenty One Pilots, Primus and Blink-182 are among the rock and metal acts nominated for Grammy awards next year.

The 2017 Grammy ceremony takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12 – and the world of rock and metal is well represented.

Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots is up against tracks by Adele, Beyonce and Rihanna in the Record Of The Year category, while the song is also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Primus’ album Primus & The Chocolate Factory is nominated in the Best Surround Sound Album category, while Rosetta by Vangelis gets a nod in the Best New Age Album category.

Disturbed’s cover of Simon & Garfunkel classic The Sound Of Silence on the Conan show is up for the Best Rock Performance category, alongside Heathens by Twenty One Pilots, Blackstar by the late David Bowie, Joe by Alabama Shakes and Don’t Hurt Yourself by Beyonce featuring Jack White.

On their nomination and the performance on Conan, Disturbed frontman David Draiman tells Loudwire: “It was cool performing with an actual orchestra. It was really vibing and the mood helped, I think, enhance the delivery. The stars just aligned that night and everything went right.

“But there’s crazy, crazy competition in this category. We’re up against some of the most legendary artists of all-time and a posthumous award for David Bowie seems like the right thing to do. So it’s tough man. If we lose to anybody, I hope it’s to him.”

Radiohead, Iggy Pop, Baroness, Korn, Periphery, Panic At The Disco and Weezer are also nominated.

The full list of nominees relating to rock, metal and prog artists can be viewed below.

Grammy nominations 2017

Best Metal Performance

Baroness – Shock Me

Gojira – Silvera

Korn – Rotting In Vain

Megadeth – Dystopia

Periphery – The Price Is Wrong

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)

Beyonce Featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself

David Bowie – Blackstar

Disturbed – The Sound of Silence”= (Live on Conan)

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best Rock Song

David Bowie – Blackstar

Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human

Metallica – Hardwired

Radiohead – Burn the Witch

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best Rock Album

Blink-182 – California

Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira – Magma

Panic At The Disco – Death of a Bachelor

Weezer – Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Best New Age Album

John Burke – Orogen

Enya – Dark Sky Island

Peter Kater & Tina Guo – Inner Passion

Vangelis – Rosetta

White Sun – White Sun II

Best Traditional Blues Album

Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake The Feeling

Joe Bonamassa – Live At The Greek Theatre

Luther Dickinson – Blues & Ballads

Vasti Jackson – The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers

Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat

