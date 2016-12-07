Metallica, Disturbed, Megadeth get 2017 Grammy nominations

Metallica, Gojira, Megadeth, Disturbed, Twenty One Pilots, Primus and Blink-182 are among the rock and metal acts nominated for Grammy awards next year.
The 2017 Grammy ceremony takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12 – and the world of rock and metal is well represented.
Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots is up against tracks by Adele, Beyonce and Rihanna in the Record Of The Year category, while the song is also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Primus’ album Primus & The Chocolate Factory is nominated in the Best Surround Sound Album category, while Rosetta by Vangelis gets a nod in the Best New Age Album category.
Disturbed’s cover of Simon & Garfunkel classic The Sound Of Silence on the Conan show is up for the Best Rock Performance category, alongside Heathens by Twenty One Pilots, Blackstar by the late David Bowie, Joe by Alabama Shakes and Don’t Hurt Yourself by Beyonce featuring Jack White.
- Gojira's Magma named Metal Hammer's Album Of The Year
- Blink-182 - California album review
- TeamRock launches magazine subscription offer for Christmas
- Dave Mustaine reviews Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct
On their nomination and the performance on Conan, Disturbed frontman David Draiman tells Loudwire: “It was cool performing with an actual orchestra. It was really vibing and the mood helped, I think, enhance the delivery. The stars just aligned that night and everything went right.
“But there’s crazy, crazy competition in this category. We’re up against some of the most legendary artists of all-time and a posthumous award for David Bowie seems like the right thing to do. So it’s tough man. If we lose to anybody, I hope it’s to him.”
Radiohead, Iggy Pop, Baroness, Korn, Periphery, Panic At The Disco and Weezer are also nominated.
The full list of nominees relating to rock, metal and prog artists can be viewed below.
Grammy nominations 2017
Best Metal Performance
Baroness – Shock Me
Gojira – Silvera
Korn – Rotting In Vain
Megadeth – Dystopia
Periphery – The Price Is Wrong
Best Rock Performance
Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)
Beyonce Featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself
David Bowie – Blackstar
Disturbed – The Sound of Silence”= (Live on Conan)
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Best Rock Song
David Bowie – Blackstar
Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human
Metallica – Hardwired
Radiohead – Burn the Witch
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Best Rock Album
Blink-182 – California
Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gojira – Magma
Panic At The Disco – Death of a Bachelor
Weezer – Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
David Bowie – Blackstar
PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Best New Age Album
John Burke – Orogen
Enya – Dark Sky Island
Peter Kater & Tina Guo – Inner Passion
Vangelis – Rosetta
White Sun – White Sun II
Best Traditional Blues Album
Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake The Feeling
Joe Bonamassa – Live At The Greek Theatre
Luther Dickinson – Blues & Ballads
Vasti Jackson – The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers
Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat