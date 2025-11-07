How to watch this weekend's 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony When: Saturday, November 8 - from the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, California

Time: 5pm PT, 8pm ET and 1am BST

US and UK live stream: Disney+

This Saturday, artists including Bad Company, Soundgarden, The White Stripes and Joe Cocker will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

The evening will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater through Disney+. ABC viewers will be able to tune into a highlight package of the ceremony on January 1, with Hulu showing the ceremony from January 2.

Bad Company, Soundgarden, The White Stripes and Joe Cocker and joined in the Performer category by Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper and Outkast, while Salt N Pepa and Warren Zevon will be inducted via the Musical Influence category.

This year's Musical Excellence inductees are Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, while the 2025 Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to producer and music industry executive Lenny Waronker.

The ceremony will also see appearances and performances by artists including Elton John, Heart's Nancy Wilson, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Jerry Cantrell, Bryan Adams, Avril Lavigne, Mick Fleetwood, Beck, The Killers, Chappell Roan, Olivio Rodrigo, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Taylor Momsen, Twenty One Pilots and Red Hot Chili Pepper, Flea.

How to watch the induction ceremony

Disney+ have exclusive rights to show the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. If you've still to sign up to the popular streaming service, there's loads more to dig into if you pick up a subscription.

All the family-friendly Disney content you'd expect is here, but it's also home to the entire Star Wars universe, all the Marvel movies, series and shorts, Pixar, The Simpsons, National Geographic and the Hulu channel.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For music fans, you'll there's loads to dig into, including Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back which sits alongside The Beatles' 1970 film Let It Be. There's also Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Elton John Live, the 2024 Beach Boys doc, Pam & Tommy, London music film Camden, Hip Hop Uncovered and more.

Disney+ subscriptions start from just $9.99/£4.99 per month for the Standard with ads tier and go up to Premium which comes in at $13.99/£10.99 per month.

Earlier this week, Bad Company's Paul Rodgers pulled out of appearing at this weekend's ceremony, with drummer Simon Kirke set to be in attendance to accept the award and will also perform.

Rodgers said: "My hope was to be at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritise my health. I have no problem singing, it's the stress of everything else. Thank you for understanding."

Rodgers added: "Simon, along with some outstanding musicians, will be stepping in for me - guaranteed to rock."

The evening’s entertainment will be shown on Disney+ from 5pm PT, 8pm ET and 1am BST.