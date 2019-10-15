Subscribe to Classic Rock and get 48% off the price of a yearly print subscription

Classic Rock – the ultimate high-voltage rock’n’roll magazine. For rock fans by rock fans.

The trusted voice of the rock community since 1998, Classic Rock is your all-access pass taking you backstage with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes insights into rock’s biggest names, from living legends to the new generation.

In every issue of Classic Rock, you'll find:

The heftiest rock reviews section on the planet

In an average issue, you’ll find more than 150 albums reviewed, all from the ever-varied, multi-faceted world of rock

Interviews with rock’s biggest stars

Whether your passion is hard rock or heavy metal, blues or AOR, punk or prog, goth, sleaze or southern-fried boogie, we’ve got it covered

Stories behind rock’s classic albums, biggest tours and greatest bands

A celebration of the best new artists