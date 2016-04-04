Paul Simon hails Disturbed's Sound Of Silence cover

Paul Simon has given his seal of approval to Disturbed’s cover of The Sound Of Silence.

David Draiman and co covered the Simon And Garfunkel classic on latest album Immortalized and after last week’s live performance of the track on Conan O’Brien’s TBS show, Simon described it as a “wonderful rendition.”

In a Facebook post, Simon says: “In case you missed it, Disturbed did a wonderful rendition of The Sound of Silence on Conan this week. The S&G cover also appears on Disturbed’s latest album, Immortalized.”

Draiman responded in a Facebook post on Disturbed’s page, saying: “Humbled and grateful beyond words. Thank you so much Mr Paul Simon.”

Meanwhile, Draiman has apologised for calling out a fan who was texting at a recent Disturbed show. He described the woman as rude, but she later revealed she was checking up on her young daughter who was at home.

Draiman tells Loudwire: “I wasn’t privy to the information of what she had going on and when I made my original Facebook post that information had not yet come out. I feel badly about it and I am sorry.”

Disturbed are on the road in support of Immortalized.

