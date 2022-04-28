ONI unleash explosive new track Secrets, featuring Iggy Pop and Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe

Oni have released a new explosive single Secrets, and it features guest vocals from 'Godfather of Punk' Iggy Pop and Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe.

Alongside the star-studded collaboration, Oni have announced the arrival of their new second studio album, Loathing Light, due out on June 17 via Ironshore Records.

Secrets follows the previously shared tracks The Lie and War Ender, which featured the New Yorkian trap metal squad City Morgue.

Of how the latest collaboration came to be, vocalist Jake Oni revealed that he had initially only recruited Blythes to guest on the track, but as things progressed, they thought that an additional singer would add a whole extra dimension.

“Iggy’s vocals are so iconic and instantly recognisable, his style is what we were after. But we figured, let’s see if we can get the man himself to check it out?” explains Jake.

Fortunately the Stooges legendary leader and rock megastar loved the track, and the trio met together to turn their ideas into reality.



Jake continues, “He came down, we had some food and just chilled. And then he did his thing all over the song. He asked me for ideas about how to approach it, which was just crazy and cool. It all worked so well and came out sick.”

Blythe adds, "It was awesome to work with Jake again, and of course the usual suspects, my compatriots Mark Morton and Josh Wilbur - always a good time. But to be on a track and film a video with one of my biggest influences as frontman, the OG godfather of punk and living legend Iggy Pop? Completely priceless.”

Forthcoming album Loathing Light was created by singer/lyricist Jake Oni with the help of producer Josh Wilbur (Megadeth, Avenged Sevenfold, Gojira) and Lamb Of God guitarist, Mark Morton.

Speaking of the project, which has been described as an "emotional gamut, Jake says, "The songs are very much written from the first person, with a lot of ‘I’ and ‘me’ in the lyrics as opposed to ‘us’ or ‘you.

"The music encompasses many different vibes, both light and dark. I really challenged myself to address difficult things I’ve gone through over the years."

Listen to the track below and pre-order Oni's Loathing Light now.

