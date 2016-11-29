Nirvana, Deep Purple, Bowie get Grammy Hall Of Fame nod

Classic tracks by Nirvana, Deep Purple and David Bowie will be added to the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2017.
Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, Smoke On The Water by Deep Purple and David Bowie’s Changes are among 25 songs to get the nod for next year’s Grammy Hall Of Fame.
To qualify for inclusion, song or albums must be at least 25 years old. They are voted on by a panel made up of professionals from the recording industry.
The Grammy Hall Of Fame is in its 44th year and currently totals 1038 recordings.
Also due to be included in 2017 are tracks by NWA, the Beach Boys, Elvis Presley and Prince.
- 17 facts about Smells Like Teen Spirit
- Prince dead at 57
- David Bowie dead at 69
- Deep Purple name new album Infinite
Grammy Hall Of Fame 2017 additions
Arlo Guthrie - The City of New Orleans
The Beach Boys - I Get Around
Billie Holiday - Lady Sings the Blues
Blind Willie McTell - Statesboro Blues
Bonnie Raitt - I Can’t Make Your Love Me
Cab Calloway And His Orchestra - (Hep-Hep!) The Jumpin’ Jive
David Bowie - Changes
Deep Purple - Smoke of the Water
Dion - The Wanderer
Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock
The Everly Brothers - Wake Up Little Susie
Jackson 5 - ABC
Lalo Schifrin - Mission Impossible
Lesley Gore - You Don’t Own Me
Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra - When the Saints Go Marching In”
Merle Haggard - Okie From Muskogee
Mills Brothers - You Always Hurt the One You Love
Mississippi John Hurt - Stack O’Lee Blues
NWA - Straight Outta Compton
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
Prince - Sign ‘O’ the Times
REM - Losing My Religion
Rod Stewart - Maggie May
Sly & The Family Stone - Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)
Sonny & Cher - I Got You Babe