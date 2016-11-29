Nirvana, Deep Purple, Bowie get Grammy Hall Of Fame nod

Classic tracks by Nirvana, Deep Purple and David Bowie will be added to the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2017.

Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, Smoke On The Water by Deep Purple and David Bowie’s Changes are among 25 songs to get the nod for next year’s Grammy Hall Of Fame.

To qualify for inclusion, song or albums must be at least 25 years old. They are voted on by a panel made up of professionals from the recording industry.

The Grammy Hall Of Fame is in its 44th year and currently totals 1038 recordings.

Also due to be included in 2017 are tracks by NWA, the Beach Boys, Elvis Presley and Prince.

Grammy Hall Of Fame 2017 additions

Arlo Guthrie - The City of New Orleans

The Beach Boys - I Get Around

Billie Holiday - Lady Sings the Blues

Blind Willie McTell - Statesboro Blues

Bonnie Raitt - I Can’t Make Your Love Me

Cab Calloway And His Orchestra - (Hep-Hep!) The Jumpin’ Jive

David Bowie - Changes

Deep Purple - Smoke of the Water

Dion - The Wanderer

Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock

The Everly Brothers - Wake Up Little Susie

Jackson 5 - ABC

Lalo Schifrin - Mission Impossible

Lesley Gore - You Don’t Own Me

Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra - When the Saints Go Marching In”

Merle Haggard - Okie From Muskogee

Mills Brothers - You Always Hurt the One You Love

Mississippi John Hurt - Stack O’Lee Blues

NWA - Straight Outta Compton

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Prince - Sign ‘O’ the Times

REM - Losing My Religion

Rod Stewart - Maggie May

Sly & The Family Stone - Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)

Sonny & Cher - I Got You Babe

