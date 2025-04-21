"Why should I be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Because I’m f**king incredible!" Billy Idol thinks he deserves your vote for induction into the Rock Hall

Billy Idol is one of 14 artists long-listed for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and, alongside the likes of Oasis, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, The Black Crowes and Joy Division/New Order, the artist formerly known as William Michael Albert Broad is currently a candidate for the Hall's public vote.

As ever, some artists are more bothered about receiving an invite into the Rock Hall than others, and Idol is very clear as to why he merits inclusion.



“Because I’m just fucking incredible!” he tells The Independent in a new interview. ‘It’s pretty amazing that I went from something like punk rock in England to mainstream success in the States. I was not only involved in punk, I became a big part of the ’80s New Wave. And then I carried on making the music, living the rock’n’roll life.



“I’ve also gone beyond what people expect, with things like cyberpunk,” he adds, referencing his 1993 album of that name. “I didn’t stay in my lane. I took chances. Even coming to America, I had no idea I was going to do really well. And the risks I took worked. All of that shows an enterprising spirit – a spirit of rock’n’roll.”



Artists become eligible for nomination into the 'prestigious' institution 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. The shortlist of nominees will be revealed at the end of this month. Other artists on the long-list include Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Mariah Carey, OutKast, Cindy Lauper and Phish.



Idol is set to release Dream Into It, his first album of new music in over a decade, on April 25 via Dark Horse Records. The album features guest appearances by Avril Lavigne (on 77), Joan Jett (on Wildside) and Alison Mosshart of The Kills, on a song called John Wayne.

Speaking recently to Drew Barrymore on her talk show, Idol said, "Avril's just fantastic on 77, it was great working with her. With her on it, it got three times better."

The singer is going on tour with Joan Jett, who he first met at a Germs / Dead Kennedys gig, from April 30. His It’s a Nice Day To… Tour Again! trek will launch at the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix Arizona.

Idol will return 'home' to the UK to play alongside Kraftwerk, Death Cult, The Damned, Public Image Ltd, The Jesus & Mary Chain, The The and more at the inaugural Forever Now festival at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on June 22.

Forever Now is billed as a celebration of the "cultural phenomenon of the darker underbelly of creativity, from new wave to post-punk, psychedelia and alt-rock".