Yes to release expanded and remastered edition of From A Page in April

Yes are to have an expanded and remastered edition of their 2019 mini-album, From A Page, released through Mercury Studios on April 24.

The new reissue expands on the four-track From A Page, which was originally released through Yes Records, to a 15-track double album, featuring the original four From A Page tracks alongside alternate takes and demos of songs written during these sessions, many of which would appear on the band’s subsequent album, Fly From Here.

The original four songs, From The Moment, Words On A Page, From The Turn Of A Card and Gift Of Love, were all recorded by the 2008–2011 line-up of Yes (Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Benoit David and Oliver Wakeman) from writing sessions in Phoenix, Arizona, following a show in Zacatecas, Mexico. On top of these, Into The Storm, Hour Of Need and The Man You Always Wanted Me To Be were also recorded, all of which would end up on the 2011 Yes album Fly From Here, by which time Geoff Downes had replaced Wakeman.

Oliver Wakeman has overseen the new expanded edition of From A Page, which has been mixed and remastered by Karl Groom of Threshold. The new collection incorporates the original four songs, along with alternate keyboard versions of three songs from Fly From Here, featuring Oliver Wakeman’s keyboard parts from the original writing sessions, replacing the keyboard parts added by Downes.

Disc 1 also features the studio version of the Chris Squire-written song Aliens, which was played during the 2008 In The Present tour, to create the album which was envisioned prior to Trevor Horn's arrival. Disc 2 includes demo versions of many of the songs, including Updraft, which became the basis for the Army Of Angels section of Into The Storm, Don’t Take No For An Answer, which was not on the original album but worked on during the sessions, along with an acoustic alternative version of Words On A Page, and the single mix of To The Moment, which was previously only available on the original vinyl.

From A Page will be available as a 2CD box set and double vinyl LP, featuring artwork from Roger Dean. The box set includes 2CDs, a booklet with expanded liner notes by Oliver Wakeman, a fold-out poster and five art cards, packaged in a clamshell box. The double LP features the audio pressed on two 180-gram, half-speed mastered vinyl, packaged in a gatefold sleeve showcasing the majestic artwork Roger Dean designed for this album.

(Image credit: Mercury Studios)

Yes: From A Page

CD1

1. To the Moment

2. The Man You Always Wanted Me to Be (Alternate Version)

3. From the Turn Of A Card

4. Into the Storm (Alternate Version)

5. Aliens (Alternate Version)

6. Hour of Need (Alternate Version)

7. Words on a Page

8. The Gift of Love

CD2

1. Words on a Page (Demo)

2. The Man You Always Wanted Me To Be (Demo)

3. To The Moment (Demo)

4. The Gift of Love (Demo)

5. Don’t Take No for an Answer (Demo)

6. Updraft (Demo)

7. To The Moment (Single Mix)