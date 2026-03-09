"I’d like to thank all the people who haven't voted for us from the bottom of my heart." Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher offers withering commentary on the band's current ranking in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote

Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher has offered a typically dismissive reaction to the news that the band are polling badly in the on-going Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote.

Gallagher responded to an Oasis fan site, Oasis World, posting an image on X 0f the current Rock and Roll House of Fame van vote leaderboard, on which the Manchester band are show trailing well behind the likes of Pink, New Edition, Mariah Carey and Shakira in the current voting. Phil Collins is currently the runaway leader at the top of the chart.

Referencing the fact that Gallagher has previously called the institution a place "for WANKER"", and "a load of bollocks", the site accompanied the image with the caption, "LIAM GALLAGHER should be pleased to know that OASIS are currently NOWHERE near the TOP of the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote leaderboard."

Gallagher responded by posting, "I’d like to thank all the people who HAVENT voted for us from the bottom of my HEART this is for you thanks."



He later added, "And to all the people who voted for us. SIT DOWN."

LIAM GALLAGHER should be pleased to know that OASIS are currently NOWHERE near the TOP of the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/rDZ4vn9ce1March 9, 2026

Gallagher has been consistent in his disdain for the music industry institution. telling The Sunday Times in 2024, "As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and fuck off.

"It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks."

When Oasis were revealed as one of the nominees on the awards longlist.Gallagher posted, "Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS".

This is the first time that Oasis have been eligible to be inducted.

The band may have sold 2,228,471 tickets on last year's world tour, but only 109,000 fans have voted to have them inducted in the Rock Hall.

They're not only band who view the Rock Hall as irrelevant.



:I actually think the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is an utter, complete load of bollocks to be honest with you," Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson commented in 2022. "It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock’n’roll if it hit them in the face."



In 2018 Dickinson stated, "If we're ever inducted, I will refuse - they won't bloody be having my corpse in there."



"Rock and roll music does not belong in a mausoleum in Cleveland," he continued. "It's a living, breathing thing, and if you put it in a museum, then it's dead. It's worse than horrible, it's vulgar."



Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame – Performer class of 2026 nominees

The Black Crowes

Jeff Buckley

Mariah Carey

Phil Collins

Melissa Etheridge

Lauryn Hill

Billy Idol

INXS

Iron Maiden

Joy Division / New Order

New Edition

Oasis

Pink

Sade

Shakira

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan