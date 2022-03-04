Bored of Wordle? Then why not try Weezer's own version, Weezle

Wordle is one of 2022's most unexpected and gripping new crazes. Long gone now are the days of baking banana bread to satisfy the aching empty holes in our plague-dodging corporeal shells. Now, we're all looking to fill the void with a more high brow pursuit.

If you're unfamiliar with Wordle, and have given up trying to work out why everyone is posting coloured squares onto their social media feeds, then fear not, we got you: Wordle is a word game which is kind of fun, kind of annoying, and extremely popular.

The aim of the original game is to guess a five letter word within six tries. Clues are given by the letters you've already placed. If they turn green, the letter is in the right spot of the secret word. If they turn orange, it's in the word but not in the right spot, and if it's grey, the letter isn't in it at all. The tricky thing about it is that the world could be literally anything. What a time to be alive!

As if this simple and wholesome activity were not enough to uplift all humanity in 2022, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has decided to make his very own version by merging it with his band's name to form Weezle.

Although it follows the same rules, the USP twist is that the word has to have featured within a Weezer song. Clever!

Promoting the new game, Cuomo took to Twitter and wrote: “If you like Wordle and Weezer, you’ll probably like Weezle."

This isn't the first time the Weezer frontman has dabbled in technological creativity either. Last month, Cuomo launched his own version of Spotify, called Weezify, which plays solely Weezer demos.

Play the game on the Weezle website.