"The community we found through punk and hardcore music has given us a safe place to swing in the dark and land somewhere beautiful." Turnstile's Never Enough wins Best Rock Album prize at 2026 Grammys

Baltimore hardcore stars Turnstile have been awarded the Best Rock Album prize at this year's Grammy Awards. The five-piece picked up the award for last year's Never Enough album at a celebrity-packed ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Accepting the award, Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates said, "The community we found through punk and hardcore music has given us a safe place to swing in the dark and land somewhere beautiful. So to our family, our friends, our partners, our peers, and to Baltimore, thank you. We love you."

Turnstile were nominated in four other categories and won the Best Metal Performance prize for Birds. They were also nominated for Best Rock Performance (for Never Enough), Best Rock Song (for Never Enough) and Best Alternative Music Performance (for Seein' Stars).

"Turnstile could be sitting on a landmark record, the likes of which this genre has never seen: hardcore’s answer to Nirvana’s Nevermind," Metal Hammer's review of the album reported. "If that doesn’t happen with this fourth full-length, then forget it: it never will. Never Enough is not just a brilliant album, it’s that rarest of things: an album that feels like it’s going to move the needle and reshape both the perceptions and the ceiling of a genre."

Never Enough was voted the eighth best album of 2025 by Metal Hammer writers, behind releases by Creeper, Deafheaven, Messa, Spiritbox, Castle Rat, Deftones and Ghost.

Other rock-related prizes on the night went to Yungblud in the Best Rock Performance category (for his live version of Changes at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show in Birmingham) and Nine Inch Nails (Best Rock Song for As Alive as You Need Me to Be). The Cure won their first-ever Grammys, for Best Alternative Music Performance (Alone) and Best Alternative Music Album (Songs Of A Lost World).

Elsewhere, Buddy Guy picked up the Best Traditional Blues Album prize for Ain’t Done With the Blues, and Robert Randolph's Preacher Kids won in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category.

Turnstile have a run of festival dates scheduled in South America, the US and Europe. Full dates below.

TURNSTILE Wins BEST ROCK ALBUM For 'NEVER ENOUGH' | 2026 GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech - YouTube Watch On

Mar 13: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mar 14: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

Mar 17-19: Asuncion Asunciónico, Paraguay

Mar 20-22: Bogotá Festival Estéreo Picnic, Colombia

Mar 22: São Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Mar 28: Monterrey Tecate Pa'l Norte, Mexico

Apr 10: Indio Coachella Music and Arts Festival, CA

Apr 17: Indion Coachella Music and Arts Festival, CA

May 08: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 15-May 17: Salt Lake City Kilby Block Party, UT

Jun 12: Manchester Bonnaroo, TN



Aug 13-15: Copenhagen Syd For Solen, Denmark

Aug 14-16: Helsinki Flow Festival, Finland

Aug 20: Charleville-Mézières Le Cabaret Vert, France

Aug 21-30: London All Points East Festival, UK

Aug 28-30: Lisbon Meo Kalorama, Portugal

