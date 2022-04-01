How to watch Grammys 2022 live: AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney and more up for awards

After a scaled back 2021 event and a postponement from January this year, the Grammy Awards are set to return this weekend, Sunday 3rd April to be exact – and if you want to know how to watch the Grammys 2022, we have all the information you need – including how to tune in from anywhere in the world.

The event will be hosted once again by Trevor Noah and take place at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom, Las Vegas – the first time the city has held the ceremony. It’ll be a night for the whole music community to come together after a turbulent few years and celebrate the best albums, songs and performances from the 12 months or so. It promises to be something special, with the rock, metal and alternative genres well represented.

How to watch Grammys 2022: Live stream Date: Sunday, April 3

Time: 5pm PT / 8pm ET /1am BST

US live streams: Paramount+ (plus on-demand) / CBS, Hulu Live TV, and FuboTV.

Artists including AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Chris Cornell, Steven Wilson, Weezer, Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH, Deftones, Joe Bonamassa, Dream Theater, Gojira, Mastodon, Rob Zombie and Mike Shinoda are representing rock and metal, while Fleet Foxes, Halsey, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks and St. Vincent are on the shortlist in the alternative music category.

You can find the full list of 86 categories and all the nominees on the official Grammy Awards 2022 website.

How to watch the Grammys live in the US

The whole Grammy 2022 award ceremony will be streamed live through a number of cable channels across the US. Paramount+ subscribers (formerly CBS All-Access) will be able to watch the evening unfold on their smartphone, tablet, computer or smart TV, either using the Paramount+ app or by logging on to the Paramount+ website.

Right now, you can grab a free 7-day trial to Paramount+ and if you decide to keep your subscription going after that, plans start at $4.99 a month. You can also catch up on the big night afterwards using the Paramount+ on-demand service.

Other channels showing the Grammy Awards 2022 include Hulu Live TV and FuboTV – and again, both have free trials available.

Without cable, you’ll be able to tune into the red carpet Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony prior to the big night on the official Grammy website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Of course, if you do have cable, you can watch the Grammys on CBS.

Best TV and film streaming services: The best bang for your buck

How to watch the Grammys outside the US

Unfortunately, if you live outside the US or you're currently outside the country on holiday, you won’t have immediate access to the Grammy Awards 2022, although you’ll still be able to watch the pre-ceremony through the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. While Paramount+ is coming to UK, European and Far Eastern audiences later this year, the launch will come too late to watch all the Grammy goings-on, which we hope won’t be as controversial as last weekend’s Oscar's slap-fest.

To watch the Grammys live, you’ll need to get a VPN which will enable you to change your current IP address to the one you use back home. It's not as fiddly as you might think, and we recommend using a service like ExpressVPN.

Just click on the link, download and instal the VPN. Open it up, click on a server location, pick the stream and you'll be watching the night of music in no time! ExpressVPN also offer a 30-day money back guarantee AND an extra three months free if you sign up for a year.

ExpressVPN: The no.1 trusted leader in VPN

ExpressVPN are our top choice when it comes to VPNs. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. They also offer a 30-day money back guarantee and an extra three months free if you sign up for an annual subscription.

Grammy 2022 nominees

The nominees in our five favourite categories

Best Rock Album

AC/DC: Power Up

Black Pumas: Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell: No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters: Medicine At Midnight

Paul McCartney: McCartney III

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC: Shot In The Dark

Black Pumas: Know You Better

Chris Cornell: Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones: Ohms

Foo Fighters: Making A Fire



Best Metal Performance

Deftones: Genesis

Dream Theater: The Alien

Gojira: Amazonia

Mastodon: Pushing The Tides

Rob Zombie: The Triumph Of King Freak

Best Rock Song

Weezer: All My Favorite Songs

Kings Of Leon: The Bandit

Mammoth WVH: Distance

Paul McCartney: Find My Way

Foo Fighters: Waiting On A War

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes: Shore

Halsey: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee

Arlo Parks: Collapsed In Sunbeams

St. Vincent: Daddy's Home