"We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!" Metallica announce Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere, Las Vegas
Metal giants announce eight show Sphere run
Metallica nave announced an residency at at Sphere in Las Vegas.
The Californian metal militia are to undertake an eight show run in October at the already iconic Las Vegas venue under the banner Life Burns Faster , titled in reference to a James Hetfield lyric from Master of Puppets.
Continuing their No Repeat Weekend policy, the band will play entirely different sets at each brace of shows.
In booking a residency at Sphere, the quartet are following in the footsteps of U2, Dead & Company, No Doubt, Eagles, and Phish, among others.
Drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich says, “About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ‘23, I thought, We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory! This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way fuckin’ psyched to go next level!"
Metallica Life Burns Faster shows 2026
Oct 01: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 03: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 15: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 17: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 22: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 24: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 29: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 31: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
No Repeat Weekend tickets and single-night tickets will go on sale on March 6 at 10am Pacific Time. Ticket registration is now open here.
Back in August last year, bassist Robert Trujillo addressed the long-standing rumour that the heavy metal titans were weighing up a residency at Sphere.
Talking to SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, Trujillo, who joined Metallica in 2003, said he’d welcome the opportunity to perform at the venue, believing the atmosphere would suit Metallica's music.
"I’m already thinking like, imagine this, imagine that, imagine, you know, because Metallica’s music is so visual," he said. "I mean, imagine a song like [1986 instrumental] Orion and what you can do with that, you know what I mean? The possibilities are endless. So for me, it’s again, like a dream come true. We’ll see what happens. I know we’re talking about it and hopefully this is gonna happen.”
"No heavy rock band has done this," he added. "There’s a lot of history with our music and a lot of, I think there’s potential for a lot of visual stimulation on this. And I can’t wait to be a part of it. So let’s see what happens."
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
