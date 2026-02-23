Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Tool, Babymetal, Alice Cooper, Halestorm and almost 200 more bands to play huge Louder Than Life 2026 lineup

Louder Than Life, one of America's biggest rock and metal festivals, has announced its full lineup for 2026, and it's a biggie.

Joining previously announced headliners Iron Maiden and My Chemical Romance, who will be closing the main stage on the Thursday and Friday nights of the festival respectfully, will be none other than fellow headliners Limp Bizkit (Saturday headliner) and Tool (Sunday headliner).

They're accompanied by almost two hundred other names from right across the rock and metal spectrum, including thrash metal icons Megadeth, who will play the festival as part of their ongoing final chapter, pop punk faves A Day To Remember, French metal heavyweights Gojira, edm/rock crossover trailblazers The Prodigy, emo icons Pierce The Veil, nu metal veterans Papa Roach, kawaii metallers Babymetal, shock rock godfather Alice Cooper, power metal main eventers Sabaton, legendary metal brothers Cavalera (performing the iconic Roots in full) and many, many more

“Last year, we took over Kentucky Kingdom and broke rock festival records. This year, we’re back to deliver the ultimate rock escape,” says Danny Wimmer of DWP, the promoters behind the festival. “Louder Than Life is your playground — ride the coasters, catch legendary and emerging bands, enjoy incredible food and bourbon, and dive headfirst into the rock experience you’ve been waiting for. It’s time to let loose and have fun. We’ll see you soon.”

Louder Than Life 2026 takes place September 17-20 at the Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky, with tickets on sale now via a variety of day and weekend combos, camping options and partner hotel packages. Head to the official Louder Than Life website to find out more and book your tickets.

See the poster and full lineup for this year's Louder Than Life festival below.

(Image credit: DWP)

Louder Than Life 2026 full lineup

