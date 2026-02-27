"Ozzy has been a mighty force in modern music." The BRIT Awards are to honour the late Black Sabbath's contribution to music with Lifetime Achievement accolade and all-star tribute handpicked by his wife Sharon
The ceremony will take place in Manchester on February 28
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The BRIT Awards 2026 have announced Ozzy Osbourne will be honoured with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement award at the annual ceremony, which is set to take place this weekend.
An all-star line-up curated by Sharon Osbourne, featuring Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Zakk Wylde, will perform a special arrangement of his 1991 single No More Tears. The band will fronted by Robbie Williams at Sharon's personal invitation.
“Ozzy Osbourne has been a mighty force in modern music,” says Stacey Tang, Chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee and Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK . “Possessing an unmistakable voice and unique presence, he reshaped the sound and spirit of rock, inspiring generations of artists who followed. This Lifetime Achievement Award recognises a remarkable legacy built on originality and enduring influence, that continues to connect with fans worldwide.”
The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 28th February from Manchester’s Co-op Live, broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX and hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall.
In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Zakk Wylde revealed that the forthcoming Black Label Society album, Engines of Demolition, will feature a tribute to Ozzy, which Wylde wrote immediately after the late vocalist's funeral in July.
“I would never have written the song if Ozzy hadn’t passed away, obviously,” says Wylde of Ozzy's Song. “I had the music written, but I didn’t put any lyrics to it. Next thing you know I was back over there [in the UK], laying him to rest, and I had to go back out with Pantera. The next day when I flew home, I had a show at Jones Beach. When I got back from the Pantera celebration, as soon as I got home, is when I wrote the lyrics.”
Engines of Demolition is released on March 27 via Spinefarm Records.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Founded in 1983, Metal Hammer is the global home of all things heavy. We have breaking news, exclusive interviews with the biggest bands and names in metal, rock, hardcore, grunge and beyond, expert reviews of the lastest releases and unrivalled insider access to metal's most exciting new scenes and movements. No matter what you're into – be it heavy metal, punk, hardcore, grunge, alternative, goth, industrial, djent or the stuff so bizarre it defies classification – you'll find it all here, backed by the best writers in our game.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.