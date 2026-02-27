The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now!

Is it us, or did the music world suddenly get incredibly busy? So busy, in fact, that we missed last week's best new tracks round-up (sorry about that). But now we're back, with a bumper selection of new metal tunes culled from the last two weeks' releases.

First up, the results of our last vote! Amaranthe managed to edge out Knocked Loose to take third place, while the powerhouse team-up of Melvins and Napalm Death took second. But our winner for the week was Corrosion Of Conformity, announcing their upcoming double album Good God / Baad Man with the thumping Gimme Some Moore.

As ever we've got a hefty selection of bands both old and new, so don't forget to cast your votes in the poll below to tell us which songs excite you most. Happy listening!

Sepultura - The Place

The end is upon us. It's a been a couple years since Sepultura announced plans to bow out, but the Brazilian-born metal icons have now confirmed that new EP The Cloud Of Unknowing will be their final release as a band. More's the pity: lead single The Place follows the proggier, more intricate direction the band have taken on their last couple of albums, building out to some truly colossal blowouts that remind us how much we'll miss them when they're gone.

SEPULTURA - The Place (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Lamb Of God - Blunt Force Blues

There's only a few weeks to go until Lamb Of God's Into Oblivion arrives with us. They might've hinted at some wild new directions with Sepsis, but more recent singles Into Oblivion and now Blunt Force Blues show they haven't strayed far from their core sound, kicking out groovy riffs and snarls with the reliability of the rising sun.

Lamb of God - Blunt Force Blues (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Terror - Still Suffer

As per their new single, "Forever doesnt change" - and nor do Terror. The hardcore veterans are still kicking out sweaty, let-your-fists-fly tunes after over 20 years in the game, Still Suffer pure meatheaded simplicity but no less brilliant for the fact. The title track of their new album, due April 24, we reckon there's plenty more where this came from.

Terror - Still Suffer (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Mallavora - Hopeless

Given its title, it probably shouldn't be a surprise that there's a pervading air of doom around Mallavora's latest single, Hopeless. Yet, amidst the bleak lyrics and fragile, beautiful melodies is a sense of comfort that shines that like a beacon. The band's debut album What If Better Never Comes? is out March 27 and well worth keeping eyes out for if you like metal's more emotionally devastating side.

Mallavora - Hopeless [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

The Last Vinci - Begging For Some Help

If you're still mourning the loss of Black Peaks, you might do well to check out Begging For Some Help, the latest single from Cork's The Last Vinci. Much like Peaks, there's a post-hardcore via prog sensibility that lends the song a fascinating tonal quality, feeling like Mastodon via Black Bubblegum Dillinger Escape Plan. Keep your eyes out for the band's second album 15 Minutes At A Time, out April 17.

The Last Vinci - Begging for Some Help [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

Scene Queen - Manicure

She might've pushed the boat out with some cross-genre experimentation after the release of her debut album Hot Singles In Your Area, but Scene Queen is back to her bimbocore roots on Manicure. "Man oh man I'm fucking up a man again" is a typically addictive hook and set against big, headbanging riffs and breakdowns its a reminder that SQ has some seriously catchy tunes in the bank.

Scene Queen 'Manicure' (Official Music Video) WORLD PREMIERE - YouTube Watch On

Frozen Soul - No Place Of Warmth (ft. Gerard Way)

Is Gerard Way a secret extreme metal fan? A few years back he popped up on Trivium frontman Matthew K Heafy's black metal side project Ibaraki, and now he's dipping his toes in old school death metal with up-and-coming revivalists Frozen Soul. The Texans have announced new album No Place Of Warm for a May 8 release with the title-track, which features surprisingly gnarly snarl from the My Chemical Romance singer. It's not a team-up we were expecting, but it's one we're thrilled to hear.

FROZEN SOUL - No Place Of Warmth (Feat. Gerard Way) (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Beartooth - Free

Beartooth go emo? There's certainly more than a passing callback to 00s screamo on the band's new single Free, from Caleb Shomo's higher-pitched register on the track to the explosive breakouts on the track. Currently out on the road with Bad Omens, the band have hinted this is the first taste of a new direction they plan to take.

Beartooth - Free (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Atreyu - All For You

Another band leaving their metalcore roots behind, Atreyu have come a long way from Bleeding Mascara and even revisiting that album in full isn't enough to tempt them back to their old sound. The band's latest single All For You is a more radio friendly, alt-rocker of a track which bounds on propulsive, belt-it-out choruses. There might be a few screams, but its an indicator that the group have their eyes fixed firmly on the future.

Atreyu - All For You - YouTube Watch On

Xcomm - Hot Pursuit / One And Nothing

Punk is a young man's game - and it doesn't come much younger than Xcomm. The teenagers earned attention when they supported Foo Fighters in LA earlier this month, but there's no mystery how they're making waves with the sheer ferocity of new double-single Hot Pursuit / One And Nothing. It's old school hardcore delivered at frantic speed - think Minor Threat - only to transform into a more angular, alt rocky track on One And Nothing. The band's debut is expected later this year.

XCOMM - Hot Pursuit / One And Nothing (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Arch Enemy - To The Last Breath

As mentioned up top, we missed out on our big track round-up last week, but we reckon this one was the Biggie. In just a week Arch Enemy's To The Last Breath has racked up over 1.3 million views on YouTube alone, a promising debut for new vocalist Lauren Hart. The former Once Human vocalist shows off her stuff on a typically massive and anthemic track, giving us plenty to be excited about when it comes to the band's next release.

ARCH ENEMY - To The Last Breath (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Winterfylleth - Echoes In The After

The longer days might've begun, but Winterfylleth remind us we're still in the icy grip of the colder seasons. Echoes In The After is a typically epic effort from the British veterans, taking a 16th-Century poem and giving it a total makeover complete with blast-beats and howls that could rend flesh. The band's new album The Unyielding Season is due March 27 and well worth exploring for any black metal fans.