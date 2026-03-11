"I'll be your 1-900-G spot, baby, you won't last." Violet Grohl shares phone sex-inspired new song, announces debut album Be Sweet To Me

Violet Grohl has announced details of her forthcoming debut album Be Sweet To Me.

The 11-track album will be released on May 29 via Auroura Records/Republic Records/Island Records UK. Be Sweet To Me was recorded from late 2024 into early 2025 at producer Justin Raisen’s (Kim Gordon, Charli XCX) LA studio.

As was evident from previously-released singles THUM and Applefish, the collection is apparently influenced by Grohl's love of 80s and 90s alternative rock - Pixies, Soundgarden, Cocteau Twins, The Breeders, PJ Harvey, The Muffs, Björk, Alice in Chains, L7, Juliana Hatfield are among the artists listed as inspirations - and "coloured by" her love of film.

"There’s something so powerful about that period of music," Grohl is quoted as saying, "from the messaging to the visuals, it’s authentic and raw. I've listened to that stuff since I was a kid."

Accompanying the album announcement, Grohl has shared an album track, 595, inspired by a vintage t-shirt advertising a phone sex line. Her record company describes the song as "a sly and sexy slasher filled with jolts of noise and a killer chorus". The lyrics of 595 include the lines "Up the skirt / Cock it first / Boy, you got bad timing" and a chorus which runs, "I'll be your 1-900-G spot, baby / 595 I'm on the line / You won't last."

Talking up Grohl as a major new talent, her record company's SVP of A&R/Operations Kristina Grossmann says, "From the moment we met Violet, it was clear that she represents the next generation of artists. The music is immediate, intentional and her voice holds a rare duality. She is unapologetically cool and is a fearless female voice. We couldn’t be more excited to help bring her vision and this album to life."

The album tracklist is:



1. THUM

2. 595

3. Bug In The Cake

4. Last Day I Loved You

5. Big Memory

6. Mobile Stars

7. Often Others

8. Applefish

9. Cool Buzz

10. Pool Of My Dream

11. Plastic Couch

