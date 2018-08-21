Every Disturbed cover song ranked from worst to best

If you know only two Disturbed songs, you know Down With The Sickness and you know their cover of The Sound Of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel. The video for that cover version has been viewed over 400 million times on YouTube, and to be fair, it is a stunning reworking of a classic.

But did you know that David Draiman and co. have covered quite a few songs in their time? Some of which are better than others. Here we count down the band's seven different covers in order from worst to best.

7. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (originally by U2)

Disturbed turn U2’s earnest, gospel-inflected ballad into a chugging, rock-radio song. The riffs from the second verse onwards sound weirdly out of place, as does the mid-song solo. Plus, there’s only one monkey noise in it.

6. Fade To Black (originally by Metallica)

A live version on the Music As A Weapon II compilation showed Disturbed could do pretty good Metallica karaoke, David even doing a throaty, Hetfield rasp. They added nothing new to The Four Horsemen’s song, though.

5. Living After Midnight (Judas Priest, 1980)

This song featured on a covermount CD that came with this very magazine. Again, it remains largely faithful to the original version, Disturbed paying tribute to some of the legends that inspired them.

4. Midlife Crisis (originally by Faith No More)

The best bit about this cover is the round that starts up towards the end. School assemblies would have been a lot more interesting if they’d let us sing this instead of the usual twee classics.

3. Shout 2000 (originally by Tears For Fears)

From new romantic to nu metal. The vocal delivery of the original lent itself to David’s staccato technique, and the industrial guitar lines added a welcome 90s twist. The risk paid off, and showed they weren’t afraid to have some fun.

2. Land Of Confusion (originally by Genesis)

The defining feature of this is surely David’s startling, punctuating barks, completely at odds with Phil Collins’ original style. By adding moshpit-bounce to the riffs, Disturbed elevated the song from dad-rock hit to metal banger.

1. The Sound Of Silence (originally by Simon & Garfunkel)

Toning down their theatrics in favour of a more subtle approach, Disturbed added a piano part and swelling orchestration, and let David’s deep vocals take centre stage. A successful Trojan horse into the mainstream.

