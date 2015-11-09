Trending

Twenty One Pilots Josh explains stage makeup

Drummer says "insecurity" is the reason behind his covered neck and hands

Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun says the black makeup he wears onstage is a nod to his “insecurity.”

Dun covers his neck and hands in the makeup while performing live with bandmate Tyler Joseph.

He tells the London Evening Standard: “Insecurity for me feels like the sensation of suffocating. So that’s why I do the neck thing. The other thing I’m most insecure about is saying, ‘This is what I created. This is mine. This is the best I can do.’

“So there’s black on my hands to represent that. The live show is a moment where that character is realised and confronted and hopefully conquered. As the show goes on, the make-up starts to wear away.”

The duo are currently on tour in the UK and last week announced a a summer 2016 North American trek.