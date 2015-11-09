Twenty One Pilots Josh explains stage makeup

Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun says the black makeup he wears onstage is a nod to his “insecurity.”

Dun covers his neck and hands in the makeup while performing live with bandmate Tyler Joseph.

He tells the London Evening Standard: “Insecurity for me feels like the sensation of suffocating. So that’s why I do the neck thing. The other thing I’m most insecure about is saying, ‘This is what I created. This is mine. This is the best I can do.’

“So there’s black on my hands to represent that. The live show is a moment where that character is realised and confronted and hopefully conquered. As the show goes on, the make-up starts to wear away.”

The duo are currently on tour in the UK and last week announced a a summer 2016 North American trek.