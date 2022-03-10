Mariusz Duda releases video trailer for new Lockdown Trilogy collection

Riverside and Lunatic Soul frontman Mariusz Duda has announced that he will release his Lockdown Trilogy albums as a four CD book set through Kscope Records on May 4, with and individual vinyl albums to follow, beginning with Interior Drawings on May 20. You can watch a trailer for the set below.

"During the pandemic years 2020-2021, I decided to start a new music project, different from Riverside, different from Lunatic Soul," Duda explains. "I wanted it to draw references from my beginnings as a musician, from the first sounds I played mostly on keyboards, inspired by the works of electronic music artists, which I grew up listening to. I already have an artistic world apart from Riverside, the one of Lunatic Soul, so this time, I decided not to hide behind a pseudonym, but to sign the work with my name."

The Lockdown Trilogy contains 4 CDs of the three original albums, Lockdown Spaces, Claustrophobic Universe, Interior Drawings and a bonus EP entitled Let’s Meet Outside which features previously unreleased material. The new artwork has been created by Hajo Müller, the 48-page hardback book contains pictures by Tomek Pulsakowski and Radek Zawadzki and words from Mariusz Duda.

Duda has released videos for Are You Ready For The Sun, Knock Lock and Racing Thoughts.

Interior Drawings will be available in both black and organge vinyl.

Pre-order The Lockdown Trilogy.